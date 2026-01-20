403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Cabinet approved a draft decree-law on the fight against terrorism crimes, which comes as part of a national blueprint to overhaul the legislative system.
KUWAIT - The Cabinet welcomed the US President Donald Trump's invitation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to contribute to the international efforts related to the Board of Peace.
DOHA - Kuwait's trap team shot its way to a gold medal in the men's trap shooting finals of the Asian championship in Qatar, which runs until January 21.
AMMAN - US Ambassador to Turkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack stated that the greatest opportunity for the Kurds in Syria right now lies in the new government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation authorities demolished mobile offices inside the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
ABU DHABI - UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed announced that President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed accepted the invitation from the United States to join the Peace Council regarding the Gaza Strip.
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the establishment of a Palestinian state remains essential to resolving the Gaza crisis.
BRUSSELS - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas affirmed that Greenland belongs to its people and that no threats or tariffs will change that fact.
BRUSSELS - The Council of the European Union approved the provision of additional macro-financial assistance to Jordan amounting to EUR 500 million in the form of loans. (end)
