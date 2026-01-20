Key Tronic Corporation Announces Second Quarter Reporting Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), announced today that it plans to report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 after market close on February 3, 2026.
Key Tronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) on February 3, 2026. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at under“Investor Relations” or by calling 800-330-6710 or +1-213-279-1505 (Access Code: 5641933). A replay will be available at under“Investor Relations”.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit:.
| CONTACTS:
| Anthony G. Voorhees
| Michael Newman
| Chief Financial Officer
| Investor Relations
| Key Tronic Corporation
| StreetConnect
| (509) 927-5345
| (206) 729-3625

