Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open For Historic 'Visions Of America' Sale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is proud to announce that bidding is now open for seven prestigious Sotheby's International Realty properties as part of Sotheby's historic 'Visions of America' auction and event series, marking America's 250th anniversary. The auction of this distinguished lineup of best-in-class real estate offerings will unfold alongside a curated collection of American art and luxury drawn from renowned private collections and institutions as part of a week-long celebration of American craftsmanship.

This is the first time real estate will be auctioned at Sotheby's newly unveiled worldwide headquarters at the iconic Breuer building on the Upper East Side, setting a new standard in the world of high-end auctions. Bidding will culminate live on 27 January.

“With bidding now underway, 'Visions of America' is bringing together a highly curated collection of some of the nation's most coveted real estate alongside exceptional American art and luxury,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“Powered by our global buyer base and industry-leading auction platform, this sale is poised to deliver another defining moment and highlight our ability to drive competition and transparency at the highest level of the luxury real estate market.”

The lineup of properties includes:

2 Water Street, Charleston, South Carolina

Bidding open at $6.25M

Listed for $17.9M by Lisa Patterson, Ruthie Ravenel, and Middleton Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty.

Known as the 'Nathaniel Ingraham House', this museum-quality, historic estate built on Charleston's legendary High Battery stands as one of Charleston's most architecturally significant private residences, offering sweeping views across Charleston Harbor and toward Ford Sumter from its prominent waterfront setting within the city's historic downtown district. Image credit to Nick Cann.

4320 Browntown Road, Front Royal, Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

Bidding opens 21 January

Listed for $3.48M by Laura Farrell and Rachael Duvall of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

A rare private nature preserve awaits on 106 pristine Virginia acres directly adjoining Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive. This extraordinary retreat-completely reimagined by an award-winning designer-offers world-class panoramic views of the Shenandoah River, Valley, and Blue Ridge Mountains from an iconic circa-1875 farmhouse with authentic period details. Image credit to Kate Wichlinski.

35571 Millville Road, Middleburg, Virginia

Bidding opens 21 January

Listed for $4.25M by Laura Farrell of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.

A rare opportunity to own an extraordinary piece of Virginia history on this private 37-plus acre estate minutes minutes from historic downtown Middleburg. The Nathan Ayer House, a distinguished Colonial built in 1790 in Connecticut and meticulously relocated to hunt country, showcases unparalleled craftsmanship with nine original stone fireplaces, hand-hewn exposed beams, and authentic period hardware throughout. Image credit to David Pipkin.

143 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina

Bidding open at $1.726M

Listed for $3.375M by Lisa Patterson of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty.

Experience timeless elegance and modern comfort in the heart of historic Charleston at this beautifully updated South of Broad residence, where the home's refined finishes and thoughtful floor plan prove ideal for both entertaining and everyday living. Image credit to Justin Tucker.

901 Jack Island Access Road, North Hutchinson Island, Near Vero Beach, Florida

Bidding open at $3.35M

Listed for $6.9M by Cindy O'Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

An exceptional riverfront sanctuary awaits on over six acres with more than 400 feet of water frontage, surrounded by Jack Island State Park. This distinguished estate captures the essence of Florida's Treasure Coast, with a thoughtfully designed main residence and private guest house delivering refined waterfront living with panoramic preserve and river views from nearly every room. Image credit to Pat Vidas and Zoltan Presents.

906 Seagrape Lane, Vero Beach, Florida

Bidding open at $3.25M

Listed for $4.9M by Cindy O'Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

A transformed architectural masterpiece awaits in the coveted heart of old Riomar, one of Vero Beach's most distinguished barrier island enclaves situated between the bridges. This exceptional estate seamlessly blends timeless sophistication with contemporary elegance across 5,252 square feet of meticulously appointed living space. Image credit to Pat Vidas and Zoltan Presents.

975 122nd Avenue Southwest, Vero Beach, Florida

Bidding opens 22 Janaury

Listed for $4.549M by Cindy O'Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

A sanctuary of unparalleled tranquility awaits at this remarkable 133-acre ranch, representing a rare offering in Vero Beach's distinguished countryside. This picturesque agricultural estate presents the quintessential retreat for ranchers, equestrians, and discerning outdoor enthusiasts seeking privacy and versatility. Image credit to Matt Fulcher.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

