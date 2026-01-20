Reflex Advanced Announces Securities For Debt Settlement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX) (OTCQB:RFLXF) (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the“Company”), announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the " Agreements ") with an officer, service provider, and consultants of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has agreed to settle debts in the aggregate amount of $420,000 through the issuance of 2,800,000 units (each, a“ Unit”) at a deemed price of $0.15 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a“ Share”) and one (1) Share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will be convertible into one Share (a“ Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.20 for a period of two (2) years.

One of these Agreements constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), as a company owned and controlled by an officer of the Company is a party to the Agreement. The Company is relying on exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the Fair Market Value of the transaction contemplated by the said Agreement with the officer will not exceed 25% of the Company's Market Capitalization, as such term is defined in MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Agreements, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances.

The Agreements and the issuance of the securities thereunder are subject to the approval of the CSE. The securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers.

For more information, please review the Company's filings available at and visit the Company's website at .

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

DJ Bowen

Interim CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Suite 915 - 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8 Canada

Tel: (778) 837-7191

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the debt settlement transactions, the issuance of the securities thereunder, obtaining the approval of the CSE; and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and timely receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.