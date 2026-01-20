Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sasha's Pet Resort Celebrating January's National-Walk-Your-Dog-Month


2026-01-20 06:17:06
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Sasha's Pet Resort sashaspr) announced today that in celebration of National Walk-Your-Dog-Month in January, the resort will provide free dog walks to every resort customer through the end of February. This celebration is an annual January observance focused on inspiring owners to prioritize daily walks for their dogs, especially when winter weather makes those walks a temptation to skip altogether. The purpose is duo-fold, enhancing both canine and handler health; using those walks to improve physical health, mental stimulation and bonding time.

“January is one of the coldest, darkest months in North America,” said Dan McFadden, founder of Sasha's Pet Resort in Redmond, Washington.”That is when many owners either shorten or skip their walks altogether. So we're providing our customers free dog walks as extra motivation to get outside with their fur babies.”

The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention has reported that over half of the dogs in the U.S. are overweight or obese, which increases risks of arthritis, high blood pressure, kidney disease, some cancers and shorter life expectancies. Regular walks help manage weight, improve cardiovascular fitness, reduce joint stiffness and provide mental enrichment through sniffing and exploring.

The Adventures of Sasha's Gang blog, which also addresses dog fitness and health, can be found at: sashaspr/blogs/news

About Sasha's Pet Resort
Sasha's Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest's pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit sashaspr or email...

