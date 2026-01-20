403
Jill Bennett - #1 Nexthome Realtor In Texas For 2025 Production Volume
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- NextHome Realty Center is proud to recognize Jill Bennett for an extraordinary achievement-earning the title of the #1 NextHome Realtor in production volume for the entire state of Texas in 2025. Along with this honor, she also placed in the Top 25 in the nation for the entire NextHome brand.
With 45 NextHome offices across Texas, this distinction represents a remarkable level of excellence, consistency, and dedication. Jill's accomplishment places her at the very top of a highly competitive field and reflects not only impressive sales performance, but years of hard work, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to her clients.
Jill Bennett is known for combining strong market expertise with a people-first approach to real estate. She exemplifies the NextHome Realty Center culture of Humans Over Houses -prioritizing relationships, integrity, and service over transactions alone. Her clients consistently benefit from her professionalism, attention to detail, and tireless advocacy, whether they are buying, selling, or investing.
“This industry has given me the opportunity to impact people's lives in such a meaningful way,” said Bennett.“I truly love what I do. Educating and helping my clients navigate the process to find a home they're excited about-one they can picture their life in, truly fall in love with and be confident with their choices-is incredibly rewarding. Every transaction is personal to me, and I'm grateful every day for the trust my clients place in me.”
This milestone is not the result of luck or shortcuts. Jill's success is built on long hours, strategic thinking, deep knowledge of the local market, and a genuine desire to help people make confident real estate decisions. Her work ethic and results have made her a trusted advisor to her clients and a respected leader within the real estate community and the NextHome network.
In addition to Jill's top statewide ranking, NextHome Realty Center proudly had four agents place within the Top 30 NextHome Realtors in Texas for 2025-a meaningful reflection of the collaborative culture, shared standards of excellence, and team-first mindset within the brokerage. Jill's #1 ranking stands as the pinnacle of that achievement, while also highlighting the strength of the office as a whole.
“Jill's achievement is nothing short of exceptional,” said Curtis Braly, Chief Financial Officer of NextHome Realty Center.“Being ranked #1 in production volume across the entire state of Texas-especially within a network as strong as NextHome-is a testament to her work ethic, consistency, and heart for her clients. We are honored and privileged to have Jill as part of our brokerage. She embodies our Humans Over Houses philosophy and raises the standard for excellence across our entire organization.”
As Jill continues to raise the bar for success in real estate, this statewide recognition stands as a testament to her passion for the industry and her dedication to the people she serves every day.
