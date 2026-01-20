Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
December 2025 Quarter Results


2026-01-20 05:46:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PERTH, Australia, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (“ Paladin” or the“ Company”) is pleased to advise that it has released its quarterly report for the three month period ended 31 December 2025 (“ December 2025 Quarter Results”).

The Company has also released an accompanying presentation on the December 2025 Quarter Results.

The quarterly report and presentation are available on Paladin's website ( ).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Paula Raffo
T: +61 8 9423 8100
E: ...		 Media
Anthony Hasluck
T: +61 409 448 288
E: ...



