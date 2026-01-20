Ashland Sets Date For First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today announced plans to issue its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Monday, February 2, 2026. The company's live webcast with securities analysts will include an executive summary and detailed remarks. The live webcast will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 3. Simultaneously, the company will post a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at .
Among those participating in the webcast presentation will be:
Guillermo Novo, chair, and chief executive officer William Whitaker, senior vice president, and chief financial officer Dago Caceres, senior vice president, general manager, specialty additives Alessandra Faccin, senior vice president, general manager, life sciences and intermediates Jim Minicucci, senior vice president, general manager, personal care Sandy Klugman, director, investor relations
To access the call by phone, please go to this registration link and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
The webcast and supporting materials will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Ashland's website at . Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast and supporting materials will be available on the Ashland website for 12 months.
About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland and to learn more.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
| Investor Relations:
| Media Relations:
| Sandy Klugman
| Carolmarie C. Brown
| +1 (302) 594-7777
| +1 (302) 995-3158
| ...
| ...
