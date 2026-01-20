Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that it will release the Earnings Report regarding its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, before the market opens in Santiago, on February 16, 2026.

On Monday, February 16, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET), the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

The quiet period starts after the Market closes on January 30.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

... / itau