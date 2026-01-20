Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
On Monday, February 16, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET), the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.
The quiet period starts after the Market closes on January 30.
Webinar Details:
Online registration:
All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.
Q&A session:
The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.
Investor Relations – Itaú Chile
... / itau
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment