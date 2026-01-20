403
Ciari Guitars Introduces The Trio Plus - The World's Most Versatile Professional Folding Guitar
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ciari Guitars, manufacturer of the world's only professional, stage-ready folding guitar that fits under an airline seat, announces the Ascender Trio Plus model. The Ascender Trio Plus takes the popular Trio model one step further and is the most versatile Ascender offering to date. The Trio Plus adds coil-tapped Seymour Duncan 59 humbuckers to switch from humbucker chunk to single coil chime in an instant. Seymour Duncan Vintage Staggered Strat single coil pickups add a legendary voice and capture the nuances of personal touch. The Trio Plus offers high gloss finishes and body binding for a polished look. Stress-free portability combined with the ultimate in versatility creates one guitar for any gig, anywhere.
To accommodate a broad range of player preferences, the Trio Plus is available in three pickup configurations:
HSH
HSS
SSS
Finish options include:
Gloss White with Black Binding
Gloss Black with White Binding
“The Trio Plus is designed to cover virtually any gig or session,” said Jonathan Spangler, Founder & CEO.“With three classic pickup layouts and coil-tapped '59 humbuckers, players can move seamlessly between genres without compromise.”
Key Features:
Coil-tapped Seymour Duncan '59 humbuckers
Seymour Duncan Vintage Staggered Strat single-coil pickups
HSH, HSS, and SSS configuration options
High-gloss finishes with contrasting binding
Built for maximum tonal flexibility and professional use
Availability
The Ciari Trio Plus is available now at ciariguitars.
