TREX INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Investigates Trex Company (TREX) Over“Level-Loading” Inventory Disclosures

National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) regarding potential violations of the U.S. securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether Trex may have engaged in undisclosed sales practices and artificially inflated its sales figures by overstocking its"pro channel" partners while assuring investors that its new"level-loading" production strategy had eliminated inventory volatility.

Key Detail Information for TREX Investors Ticker Symbol TREX (NYSE) Stock Impact 31% Drop on Nov. 5, 2025 (Loss of ~$1.5B Market Cap) Key Focus Whether TREX concealed a buildup of excess inventory at distributors Core Metric 2025 Sales Growth slashed from +7% to 0% Contact HBSS ... / 844-916 - 0895

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Investigation:

Hagens Berman is investigating a potential narrative gap that emerged in the second half of 2025. In August, Trex management told investors that their“revised inventory strategy reduces the volatility typically associated with channel stocking and de-stocking[]” and“[b]y level-loading our production, we can better manage inventory cycles, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce volatility in our quarterly results[.]” The company also called for FY 2025 sales growth of 5% to 7%.

However, on November 4, 2025, Trex stunned the market when it reported disappointing Q3 2025 financial results with net sales of $285 million coming in 5% below the mid-point of its guidance (significantly Wall Street consensus estimates), a sequential decline of about 26%.

In addition, Trex said it expected a“muted” fourth quarter, explaining in part“we expect our pro channel partners to lower their inventories through the rest of the year” and revised its 2025 sales growth guidance down to roughly 0% compared to 2024.

The news sent the price of Trex shares tumbling on November 5, 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is“Level-Loading” and why is it central to the investigation? Trex claimed“level-loading” production would create operational efficiencies and steady results. The investigation seeks to determine whether this may have been used to mask a decline in end-user demand.

What caused the stock to crater? On Nov. 4, 2025, Trex reported Q3 sales that missed the midpoint of its own guidance by 5%. More importantly, it slashed its full-year 2025 outlook to flat growth, explaining that partners were now de-stocking. These disclosures led to a 31% intraday stock plunge.

