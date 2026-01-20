AQUESTIVE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. On Behalf Of Aquestive Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Aquestive stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:AQST) on behalf of Aquestive stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Aquestive has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 9, 2026, Aquestive disclosed that it received a notice from the FDA that it“had identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application (NDA) submitted by the Company for its product candidate, AnaphylmTM (epinephrine) Sublingual Film, for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing commitments for Anaphylm.” Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

