Altai Announces Voting Results From Shareholder Meeting
Election of Directors
Kursat Kacira, Jeffrey Ackert, and Eric Yao were elected as the directors of the Company, with shareholder approval rates of 99.5%, 99.5%, and 99.9%, respectively.
Appointment of Auditors
CAN Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as the auditors of the Company, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration, with a shareholder approval rate of 99.9%.
Adoption of New General By-Law No. 1
All existing by-laws of the Company were repealed, and a new by-law no. 1 of the Company was enacted, with a shareholder approval rate of 99.9%.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .
For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: ...
