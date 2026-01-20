Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call And Webcast
|What:
|Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call
|When
|Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Link:
To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company's website: .
About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We transport key cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Newcastlemax and Capesize vessels (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk), pro forma for agreed upon acquisitions, enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. Genco's fleet consists of 45 vessels with an average age of 12.7 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,045,000 dwt, pro forma for agreed upon acquisitions.
CONTACT:
Peter Allen
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550
