Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment Of 2025 Dividends


2026-01-20 04:31:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2025 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT's dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol“PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2025:

Record Date Payment
Date		 Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share		 Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2025		 Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share		 Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share		 Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		 Return of
Capital
Per Share
3/31/2025 4/30/2025 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.182855 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.057145
6/30/2025 7/31/2025 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.182855 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.057145
9/30/2025 10/31/2025 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.182855 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.057145
$0.720000 $0.720000 $0.548565 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.171435

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Contact: Ethan Farris

