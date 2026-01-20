Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment Of 2025 Dividends
|Record Date
| Payment
Date
| Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share
| Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2025
| Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share
| Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share
| Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain
| Return of
Capital
Per Share
|3/31/2025
|4/30/2025
|$0.240000
|$0.240000
|$0.182855
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.057145
|6/30/2025
|7/31/2025
|$0.240000
|$0.240000
|$0.182855
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.057145
|9/30/2025
|10/31/2025
|$0.240000
|$0.240000
|$0.182855
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.057145
|$0.720000
|$0.720000
|$0.548565
|$0.000000
|$0.000000
|$0.171435
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.CONTACT: Contact: Ethan Farris...
