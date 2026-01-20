PIEDMONT REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2025 DIVIDENDS
|Record Date
|Paid Date
|Dividend per Share
|Ordinary Dividends
|Qualified Dividend
|Capital Gains
|Unrecaptured Section 1250
|Nondividend Distributions
|Section 199A Dividend Rate
|Nov 22, 2024
|Jan 2, 2025
|$
|0.125
|$
|0. 0000
|-
|$
|0. 0000
|$
|0. 0000
|$
|0.125
|$
|0. 0000
|Feb 21, 2025
|Mar 14, 2025
|$
|0.125
|$
|0. 0000
|-
|$
|0. 0000
|$
|0. 0000
|$
|0.125
|$
|0. 0000
About Piedmont Realty Trust
Piedmont Realty TrustTM (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier“Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client's workplace experience.
Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
