USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Increases Common Stock Dividend 25% To $0.125 Per Share Based On Strong Operating Earnings
About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a U.S. Century Bank banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Martha Guerra-Kattou
(305) 715-5141
