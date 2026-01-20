QC Capital Group Launches QC Car Wash Fund III To Expand Aquashine Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New fund targets scalable, high-traffic express car wash expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QC Capital is proud to announce the launch of QC Car Wash Fund III, its latest real estate investment offering focused on expanding and scaling the AquaShine Express Car Wash portfolio. Building on strong investor participation and performance across prior funds, Fund III is designed to capitalize on continued demand for express car wash assets through a disciplined blend of ground-up development, strategic acquisitions, and operational optimization.

Fund III is anchored by a scalable development strategy centered on shorter express tunnels, allowing QC Capital to pursue high-traffic, space-efficient sites that are often inaccessible to larger competitors with longer tunnel requirements. This smaller-format approach reduces construction costs, shortens development timelines, and brings locations online faster-supporting earlier cash flow and improved IRR potential. The strategy mirrors proven, high-throughput real estate models used by nationally recognized brands such as Starbucks, 7 Brew, and Scooter's Coffee.

In addition to new development, QC Car Wash Fund III will pursue the acquisition of select existing car wash and oil & lube assets to be rebranded under the AquaShine Express platform. These assets will be enhanced through standardized systems, operational improvements, and an upgraded customer experience. The fund also includes a focused initiative to revitalize and optimize operations across all existing AquaShine locations, with an emphasis on efficiency, membership retention, labor productivity, and revenue per car.

“Investor interest in the express car wash sector has remained exceptionally strong, and the success of the AquaShine platform made it clear there was demand to continue scaling,” said Chris Salerno, Founder and CEO of QC Capital Group.“Fund III allows us to lean into what's working-smart site selection, efficient development, and operational excellence-while continuing to build durable, cash-flowing assets for our investors.”

QC Capital Group also shared that QC Car Wash Fund III is in the process of being listed on alternative investment platforms, which will allow individual investors and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) to access the fund directly through investor alternative platforms.

For more information about QC Car Wash Fund III or to request investor materials, visit or contact the QC Capital team directly.

CONTACT Chris Salerno | CEO

COMPANY QC Capital

PHONE (704) 327-0688

EMAIL...

WEB qccapitalgroup