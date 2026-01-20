Servisfirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Results For Fourth Quarter Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share of $5.06 for 2025, up 22% over 2024, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.25 for 2025, up 26% over 2024.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up 33% from the fourth quarter of 2024, and up 32% from the third quarter of 2025 (or 22% from Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2025*).

Net interest margin of 3.38%, up 42 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024 and 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2025.

Efficiency ratio improved to 29%, from 36% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and from 35% in the third quarter of 2025 (or an adjusted efficiency ratio of 33% in the third quarter of 2025*).

Cost of interest-bearing deposits is down 62 basis points from fourth quarter of 2024 at 3.01% and 40 basis points from third quarter of 2025.

Loans grew by $384.9 million, or 12% annualized, during the quarter.

Deposits grew by $675.6 million, or 5%, year-over-year.

Cash dividend increased to $0.38 from $0.335 in the third quarter, a 13% increase.

Entered the Texas market with an outstanding team of commercial bankers led by Chris Dvorachek.

Book value per share of $33.87, up 14% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and 15% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025.

Liquidity remains strong with $1.63 billion in cash and cash equivalent assets, 9% of our total assets, and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.

Consolidated common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets increased from 11.49% to 11.65% year-over-year. Return on average common stockholders' equity improved to 18.9%, from 16.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and from 14.9% for the third quarter of 2025 (or an Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity of 16.2% for the third quarter of 2025*).

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President, and CEO, said,“We were pleased with the loan growth in the fourth quarter that was indicative of our improved outlook combined with the hard work of the best bankers in the Southeast.” David Sparacio, CFO, said,“The Company has delivered excellent results for the fourth quarter. We continued our focus on net interest margin expansion, which was enhanced by a reduction in benchmark interest rates, and we remain disciplined on expense controls. Continuing our focus as we grow our franchise and gain market share will allow us to deliver solid financial performance in 2026.” * This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits, and tangible common equity to total tangible assets. Please see“GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending December 31, 2025 Period Ending September 30, 2025 % Change From Period Ending September 30, 2025 to Period Ending December 31, 2025 Period Ending December 31, 2024 % Change From Period Ending December 31, 2024 to Period Ending December 31, 2025 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 86,384 $ 65,571 31.7 % $ 65,173 32.5 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 86,353 $ 65,571 31.7 % $ 65,142 32.6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.58 $ 1.20 31.7 % $ 1.19 32.8 % Return on Average Assets 1.91 % 1.47 % 1.52 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 18.93 % 14.88 % 16.29 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,675,802 54,667,955 54,649,808 Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $ 86,384 $ 71,422 20.9 % $ 65,173 32.5 % Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax* $ 86,353 $ 71,422 20.9 % $ 65,142 32.6 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $ 1.58 $ 1.30 21.5 % $ 1.19 32.8 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax* 1.91 % 1.60 % 1.52 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax* 18.93 % 16.21 % 16.29 % YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 276,603 $ 227,242 21.7 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 276,541 $ 227,180 21.7 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 5.06 $ 4.16 21.6 % Return on Average Assets 1.56 % 1.39 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 16.05 % 14.98 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,666,274 54,624,234 Adjusted Net Income, net of tax* $ 287,163 $ 228,589 25.6 % Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders, net of tax* $ 287,101 $ 228,527 25.6 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, net of tax* $ 5.25 $ 4.18 25.6 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets, net of tax* 1.62 % 1.40 % Adjusted Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity, net of tax* 16.66 % 15.07 % BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 17,727,190 $ 17,584,199 0.8 % $ 17,351,643 2.2 % Loans 13,696,912 13,311,967 2.9 % 12,605,836 8.7 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 2,684,272 2,598,895 3.3 % 2,619,687 2.5 % Total Deposits 14,219,034 14,106,922 0.8 % 13,543,459 5.0 % Stockholders' Equity 1,850,347 1,781,647 3.9 % 1,616,772 14.4 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $86.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $65.6 million for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $65.2 million and net income available to common stockholders of $65.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were both $1.58 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.20 for both in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.19 for both in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.91% and annualized return on average common stockholders' equity was 18.93% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.52% and 16.29%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income was $146.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $133.4 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $123.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.38% compared to 3.09% in the third quarter of 2025 and 2.96% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 6.29% during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 6.34% during the third quarter of 2025 and 6.43% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Investment yields were 3.77% during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.60% during the third quarter of 2025, and 3.49% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 3.01% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.41% during the third quarter of 2025 and 3.63% during the fourth quarter of 2024. Average federal funds purchased rates were 4.01% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.46% during the third quarter of 2025 and 4.80% during the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company redeemed its $30 million 4.5% Subordinated Notes due November 2027.

Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $13.50 billion, an increase of $299.2 million, or 9.0% annualized, from average loans of $13.21 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.08 billion, or 8.7%, from average loans of $12.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Ending total loans for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $13.70 billion, an increase of $384.9 million, or 11.6% annualized, from $13.31 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.09 billion, or 8.7%, from $12.61 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $14.21 billion, an increase of $77.4 million, or 2.2% annualized, from average total deposits of $14.13 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $727.7 million, or 5.4%, from average total deposits of $13.48 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Ending total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $14.22 billion, an increase of $112.1 million, or 3.2% annualized, from $14.11 billion for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $675.6 million, or 5.0%, from $13.54 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.97% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.96% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase was attributable to a large, real-estate secured relationship. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.20% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.09% for the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we recorded $5.0 million in charge-offs related to a long-standing impaired relationship. In comparison, the third quarter of 2025 included $3.0 million in charge-offs on loans that had not been previously impaired. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, was 1.25%, 1.28%, and 1.30%, respectively. We recorded a $8.1 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, and $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income increased $6.9 million, or 78.2%, to $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $12.9 million, or 453.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $689,000, or 26.0%, to $3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $23,000, or 0.7%, on a linked quarter basis. We increased our service charge rates on many of our checking account products in July of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $151,000, or 10.0%, to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $200,000, or 10.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Net credit card income decreased $32,000, or 1.7%, to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $570,000, or 23.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income increased $6.0 million, or 282.4%, to $8.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $5.7 million, or 238.8%, on a linked quarter basis. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we recognized $4.3 million of income attributed to a BOLI policy. Other operating income increased $62,000, or 9.7%, to $704,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $642,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $49,000, or 7.5%, on a linked quarter basis.

Non-interest expense decreased $213,000, or 0.5%, to $46.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $46.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.3 million, or 2.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense decreased $224,000, or 0.9%, to $23.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $1.7 million, or 6.6%, on a linked quarter basis. The number of full-time equivalent (“FTE”) employees increased by 36, or 5.7%, to 666 at December 31, 2025 compared to 630 at December 31, 2024, and increased by 16, or 2.5%, from the end of the third quarter of 2025. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $137,000, or 3.8%, to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $122,000, or 3.4%, on a linked quarter basis. Third party processing and other services expense decreased $736,000, or 8.6%, to $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $316,000, or 3.9%, on a linked quarter basis. Professional services expense decreased $500,000, or 25.2%, to $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $376,000, or 20.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and other regulatory assessments increased $416,000, or 18.7%, to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and decreased $101,000, or 3.7%, on a linked quarter basis. Other operating expenses increased $739,000, or 11.4%, to $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $1.1 million, or 18.3%, on a linked quarter basis. The efficiency ratio was 28.78% during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 35.54% during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 35.22% during the third quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense increased $7.0 million, or 49.5%, to $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and increased $8.0 million, or 60.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Our effective tax rate was 19.72% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 16.81% for the third quarter of 2025 and to 17.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024. We invested in a renewable energy tax credit during the third quarter of 2025 for which we received tax credits and other benefits of approximately $4.6 million, most of which was recognized in the third quarter. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024 of $13,000 and $624,000, respectively.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. We also operate a loan production office in Florida. Through the Bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at or at .

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as“forward-looking statements” for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the“Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”). The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“plan,”“intend,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to the Company, are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of the Company's senior management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the impact of tariffs and trade wars on general economic conditions, the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued or re-emerging inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; computer hacking or cyber-attacks resulting in unauthorized access to confidential or proprietary information; substantial, unexpected or prolonged changes in the level or cost of liquidity; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornadoes, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and nonbank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at or by calling (205) 949-0302.





SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data) 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 251,388 $ 251,308 $ 246,635 $ 241,096 $ 243,892 Interest expense 104,867 117,860 114,948 117,543 120,724 Net interest income 146,521 133,448 131,687 123,553 123,168 Provision for credit losses 7,922 9,463 11,296 6,630 5,704 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,599 123,985 120,391 116,923 117,464 Non-interest income 15,691 2,833 421 8,277 8,803 Non-interest expense 46,683 47,996 44,204 46,107 46,896 Income before income tax 107,607 78,822 76,608 79,093 79,371 Provision for income tax 21,223 13,251 15,184 15,869 14,198 Net income 86,384 65,571 61,424 63,224 65,173 Preferred stock dividends 31 - 31 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 86,353 $ 65,571 $ 61,393 $ 63,224 $ 65,142 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.58 $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.19 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.19 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,675,802 54,667,955 54,664,480 54,656,630 54,649,808 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 17,727,190 $ 17,584,199 $ 17,378,628 $ 18,636,766 $ 17,351,643 Loans 13,696,912 13,311,967 13,232,560 12,886,831 12,605,836 Debt securities 1,728,901 1,849,739 1,914,503 1,905,550 1,876,253 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,684,272 2,598,895 2,632,058 2,647,577 2,619,687 Total deposits 14,219,034 14,106,922 13,862,319 14,429,061 13,543,459 Borrowings 34,750 64,750 64,747 64,745 64,743 Stockholders' equity 1,850,347 1,781,647 1,721,783 1,668,900 1,616,772 Shares outstanding 54,624,955 54,621,441 54,618,545 54,601,217 54,569,427 Book value per share $ 33.87 $ 32.62 $ 31.52 $ 30.57 $ 29.63 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 33.62 $ 32.37 $ 31.27 $ 30.32 $ 29.38 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.09 % 3.10 % 2.92 % 2.96 % Return on average assets 1.91 % 1.47 % 1.40 % 1.45 % 1.52 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 18.93 % 14.88 % 14.56 % 15.63 % 16.29 % Efficiency ratio 28.78 % 35.22 % 33.46 % 34.97 % 35.54 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.13 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.65 % 11.49 % 11.38 % 11.48 % 11.42 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.66 % 11.50 % 11.38 % 11.48 % 11.42 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.93 % 12.91 % 12.81 % 12.93 % 12.90 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.26 % 10.01 % 9.78 % 9.48 % 9.59 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 10.37 % 10.06 % 9.84 % 8.89 % 9.25 % (1) This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see“GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.





GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits, and adjusted efficiency ratio. We recorded a one-time expense of $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 associated with the FDIC's special assessment to recapitalize the Deposit Insurance Fund following bank failures in the spring of 2023. This assessment was updated in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in additional expense of $1.8 million. We recognized an $8.6 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 due to restructuring the portfolio. We reversed a $2.3 million legal reserve from interest expense during the second quarter of 2025. We recognized a $7.8 million loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2025 due to continued restructuring of the portfolio. These adjustments to our results are unusual, or infrequent, in nature and are not considered to be part of our non-interest expense, non-interest income and interest expense run rates, respectively. Each of adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted cost of interest-bearing deposits and adjusted efficiency ratio excludes the impact of these items, net of tax, and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains the non-GAAP financial measures of tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At December 31,

2025 At September 30,

2025 At June 30,

2025 At March 31,

2025 At December 31,

2024 Book value per share - GAAP $ 33.87 $ 32.62 $ 31.52 $ 30.57 $ 29.63 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 1,850,347 1,781,647 1,721,783 1,668,900 1,616,772 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 1,836,732 $ 1,768,032 $ 1,708,168 $ 1,655,285 $ 1,603,157 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 33.62 $ 32.37 $ 31.27 $ 30.32 $ 29.38 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 10.44 % 10.13 % 9.91 % 8.95 % 9.32 % Total assets - GAAP $ 17,727,190 $ 17,584,199 $ 17,378,628 $ 18,636,766 $ 17,351,643 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 17,713,575 $ 17,570,584 $ 17,365,013 $ 18,623,151 $ 17,338,028 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 10.37 % 10.06 % 9.84 % 8.89 % 9.25 %









Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Net income - GAAP $ 86,384 $ 65,571 $ 65,173 $ 276,603 $ 227,242 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Legal matter accrual reversal - - - (2,276 ) - Loss on marketable securities - 7,812 - 16,375 - Tax on adjustments - (1,961 ) - (3,539 ) (452 ) Adjusted net income - non-GAAP $ 86,384 $ 71,422 $ 65,173 $ 287,163 $ 228,589 Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 86,353 $ 65,571 $ 65,142 $ 276,541 $ 227,180 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Legal matter accrual reversal - - - (2,276 ) - Loss on marketable securities - 7,812 - 16,375 - Tax on adjustments - (1,961 ) - (3,539 ) (452 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 86,353 $ 71,422 $ 65,142 $ 287,101 $ 228,527 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 1.58 $ 1.20 $ 1.19 $ 5.06 $ 4.16 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 0.03 Legal matter accrual reversal - - - (0.04 ) - Loss on marketable securities - 0.14 - 0.30 - Tax on adjustments - (0.04 ) - (0.07 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 1.58 $ 1.30 $ 1.19 $ 5.25 $ 4.18 Net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $ 146,583 $ 133,500 $ 123,145 $ 535,479 $ 446,758 Adjustments: Legal matter accrual reversal - - - (2,276 ) - Tax on adjustments - - - 571 - Adjusted net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis $ 146,583 $ 133,500 $ 123,145 $ 533,774 $ 446,758 Net interest margin-GAAP 3.38 % 3.09 % 2.96 % 3.12 % 2.82 % Average earning assets 17,216,400 17,129,689 16,526,418 17,153,044 15,849,072 Adjusted net interest margin-non-GAAP 3.38 % 3.09 % 2.96 % 3.11 % 2.82 % Cost on interest bearing deposits-GAAP 3.01 % 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.13 % 3.97 % Interest expense deposits 86,920 98,735 98,702 373,886 420,650 Legal matter accrual reversal - - - 2,276 - Adjusted interest expense $ 86,920 $ 98,735 $ 98,702 $ 376,162 $ 420,650 Average total interest bearing deposits $ 11,442,402 $ 11,482,480 $ 10,810,316 $ 11,361,449 $ 10,593,993 Adjusted cost on interest bearing deposits-non-GAAP 3.01 % 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.31 % 3.97 % Return on average assets - GAAP 1.91 % 1.47 % 1.52 % 1.56 % 1.39 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 86,353 $ 65,571 $ 65,142 $ 276,541 $ 227,180 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Legal matter accrual reversal - - - (2,276 ) - Loss on marketable securities - 7,812 - 16,375 - Tax on adjustments - (1,961 ) - (3,539 ) (452 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 86,353 $ 71,422 $ 65,142 $ 287,101 $ 228,527 Average assets - GAAP $ 17,936,179 $ 17,709,359 $ 17,037,383 $ 17,746,068 $ 16,333,383 Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.91 % 1.60 % 1.52 % 1.62 % 1.40 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 18.93 % 14.88 % 16.29 % 16.05 % 14.98 % Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 86,353 $ 65,571 $ 65,142 $ 276,541 $ 227,180 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Legal matter accrual reversal - - - (2,276 ) - Loss on marketable securities - 7,812 - 16,375 - Tax on adjustments - (1,961 ) - (3,539 ) (452 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 86,353 $ 71,422 $ 65,142 $ 287,101 $ 228,527 Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,809,996 $ 1,747,825 $ 1,591,248 $ 1,722,929 $ 1,516,855 Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity non-GAAP 18.93 % 16.21 % 16.29 % 16.66 % 15.07 % Efficiency ratio 28.78 % 35.22 % 35.54 % 32.89 % 37.60 % Net interest income - GAAP $ 146,521 $ 133,448 $ 123,168 $ 535,209 $ 446,659 Adjustments: Legal matter accrual reversal - - - (2,276 ) - Adjusted net interest income - non-GAAP $ 146,521 $ 133,448 $ 123,168 $ 532,933 $ 446,659 Total non-interest income - GAAP 15,691 2,833 8,803 27,222 35,056 Adjustments: Loss on marketable securities - 7,812 - 16,375 - Adjusted non-interest income - non-GAAP $ 15,691 $ 10,645 $ 8,803 $ 43,597 $ 35,056 Adjusted net interest income and non-interest income - non-GAAP 162,212 144,093 131,971 576,530 481,715 Non-interest expense - GAAP $ 46,683 $ 47,996 $ 46,896 $ 184,990 $ 181,146 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment - - - - 1,799 Adjusted non-interest expense - non-GAAP $ 46,683 $ 47,996 $ 46,896 $ 184,990 $ 179,347 Adjusted efficiency ratio - non-GAAP 28.78 % 33.31 % 35.54 % 32.09 % 37.23 %









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 95,127 $ 116,394 (18 ) % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 1,026,607 2,259,195 (55 ) % Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell 504,962 1,045 48,222 % Cash and cash equivalents 1,626,696 2,376,634 (32 ) % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,068,825 1,161,400 (8 ) % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $622,825 and $673,023, respectively) 660,076 714,853 (8 ) % Restricted equity securities 12,203 11,300 8 % Mortgage loans held for sale 11,744 9,211 27 % Loans 13,696,912 12,605,836 9 % Less allowance for credit losses (171,683 ) (164,458 ) 4 % Loans, net 13,525,229 12,441,378 9 % Premises and equipment, net 60,396 59,185 2 % Goodwill 13,615 13,615 - % Other assets 748,406 564,067 33 % Total assets $ 17,727,190 $ 17,351,643 2 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 2,684,272 $ 2,619,687 2 % Interest-bearing 11,534,762 10,923,772 6 % Total deposits 14,219,034 13,543,459 5 % Federal funds purchased 1,471,628 1,993,728 (26 ) % Other borrowings 34,750 64,743 (46 ) % Other liabilities 151,431 132,941 14 % Total liabilities 15,876,843 15,734,871 1 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - - % Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,624,955 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025, and 54,551,543 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 54 54 - % Additional paid-in capital 237,839 235,781 1 % Retained earnings 1,613,746 1,412,616 14 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,792 ) (32,179 ) (94 ) % Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 1,849,847 1,616,272 14 % Noncontrolling interest 500 500 - % Total stockholders' equity 1,850,347 1,616,772 14 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,727,190 $ 17,351,643 2 %









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 214,252 $ 200,875 $ 828,696 $ 788,105 Taxable securities 17,199 16,905 67,122 66,535 Nontaxable securities 5 6 21 31 Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell 5,671 18 12,007 1,128 Other interest and dividends 14,261 26,088 82,581 90,322 Total interest income 251,388 243,892 990,427 946,121 Interest expense: Deposits 86,920 98,702 373,888 420,650 Borrowed funds 17,947 22,022 81,330 78,812 Total interest expense 104,867 120,724 455,218 499,462 Net interest income 146,521 123,168 535,209 446,659 Provision for credit losses 7,922 5,704 35,311 21,587 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,599 117,464 499,898 425,072 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,339 2,650 11,884 9,434 Mortgage banking 1,664 1,513 5,464 4,922 Credit card income 1,835 1,867 8,327 8,280 Securities losses - - (16,375 ) - Bank-owned life insurance income 8,149 2,131 14,817 9,533 Other operating income 704 642 3,105 2,887 Total non-interest income 15,691 8,803 27,222 35,056 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,838 24,062 94,815 96,318 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,737 3,600 14,597 14,519 Third party processing and other services 7,779 8,515 31,617 31,181 Professional services 1,481 1,981 7,175 6,901 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,641 2,225 10,990 10,687 Other real estate owned expense 13 58 155 199 Other operating expense 7,194 6,455 25,641 21,341 Total non-interest expense 46,683 46,896 184,990 181,146 Income before income tax 107,607 79,371 342,130 278,982 Provision for income tax 21,223 14,198 65,527 51,740 Net income 86,384 65,173 276,603 227,242 Dividends on preferred stock 31 31 62 62 Net income available to common stockholders $ 86,353 $ 65,142 $ 276,541 $ 227,180 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.58 $ 1.19 $ 5.06 $ 4.17 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.58 $ 1.19 $ 5.06 $ 4.16









LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 3,146,736 $ 2,945,784 $ 2,966,191 $ 2,924,533 $ 2,869,894 Real estate - construction 1,457,628 1,532,285 1,735,405 1,599,410 1,489,306 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 2,739,823 2,680,055 2,557,711 2,543,819 2,547,143 1-4 family mortgage 1,671,713 1,625,296 1,561,461 1,494,189 1,444,623 Non-owner occupied commercial 4,603,389 4,448,710 4,338,697 4,259,566 4,181,243 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 9,014,925 8,754,061 8,457,869 8,297,574 8,173,009 Consumer 77,623 79,837 73,095 65,314 73,627 Total loans $ 13,696,912 $ 13,311,967 $ 13,232,560 $ 12,886,831 $ 12,605,836









SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 170,235 $ 169,959 $ 165,034 $ 164,458 $ 160,755 Loans charged off: Commercial, financial and agricultural 7,695 7,947 6,849 2,415 3,899 Real estate - construction - - - 46 - Real estate - mortgage 64 1,294 580 3,571 560 Consumer 465 110 73 60 211 Total charge offs 8,224 9,350 7,502 6,092 4,670 Recoveries: Commercial, financial and agricultural 1,532 237 959 171 1,801 Real estate - construction - 30 - - - Real estate - mortgage - - 1 - 23 Consumer 10 21 58 27 151 Total recoveries 1,542 288 1,018 198 1,975 Net charge-offs 6,682 9,062 6,484 5,894 2,695 Provision for credit losses 8,130 9,338 11,409 6,470 6,398 Ending balance $ 171,683 $ 170,235 $ 169,959 $ 165,034 $ 164,458 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.28 % 1.30 % Allowance for credit losses to total average loans 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.31 % 1.30 % 1.32 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.09 % Provision for credit losses to total average loans 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.35 % 0.21 % 0.21 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 168,466 $ 166,662 $ 68,619 $ 73,793 $ 39,501 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 478 965 3,549 111 2,965 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,583 611 311 756 2,531 Total $ 171,527 $ 168,238 $ 72,479 $ 74,660 $ 44,997 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.23 % 1.26 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.97 % 0.96 % 0.42 % 0.40 % 0.26 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 1.01 % 1.00 % 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 101.91 % 102.14 % 247.69 % 223.64 % 416.34 %









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 214,252 $ 210,987 $ 206,521 $ 196,936 $ 200,875 Taxable securities 17,199 17,338 16,562 16,023 16,905 Nontaxable securities 5 5 5 6 6 Federal funds sold with agreement to resell 5,671 4,724 1,592 20 18 Other interest and dividends 14,261 18,254 21,955 28,111 26,088 Total interest income 251,388 251,308 246,635 241,096 243,892 Interest expense: Deposits 86,920 98,735 93,488 94,745 98,702 Borrowed funds 17,947 19,125 21,460 22,798 22,022 Total interest expense 104,867 117,860 114,948 117,543 120,724 Net interest income 146,521 133,448 131,687 123,553 123,168 Provision for credit losses 7,922 9,463 11,296 6,630 5,704 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 138,599 123,985 120,391 116,923 117,464 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,339 3,316 2,671 2,558 2,650 Mortgage banking 1,664 1,864 1,323 613 1,513 Credit card income 1,835 2,405 2,119 1,968 1,867 Securities losses - (7,812 ) (8,563 ) - - Bank-owned life insurance income 8,149 2,405 2,126 2,137 2,131 Other operating income 704 655 745 1,001 642 Total non-interest income 15,691 2,833 421 8,277 8,803 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 23,838 25,522 22,576 22,879 24,062 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,737 3,615 3,523 3,722 3,600 Third party processing and other services 7,779 8,095 8,005 7,738 8,515 Professional services 1,481 1,857 1,904 1,933 1,981 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,641 2,742 2,753 2,854 2,225 Other real estate owned expense 13 82 27 33 58 Other operating expense 7,194 6,083 5,416 6,948 6,455 Total non-interest expense 46,683 47,996 44,204 46,107 46,896 Income before income tax 107,607 78,822 76,608 79,093 79,371 Provision for income tax 21,223 13,251 15,184 15,869 14,198 Net income 86,384 65,571 61,424 63,224 65,173 Dividends on preferred stock 31 - 31 - 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 86,353 $ 65,571 $ 61,393 $ 63,224 $ 65,142 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.58 $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.19 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.58 $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 1.16 $ 1.19





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 2025 3rd Quarter 2025 2nd Quarter 2025 1st Quarter 2025 4th Quarter 2024 Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Average Balance Yield / Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 13,474,271 6.30 % $ 13,175,297 6.34 % $ 12,979,759 6.37 % $ 12,683,077 6.29 % $ 12,414,065 6.43 % Tax-exempt (2) 30,670 5.52 30,478 5.47 30,346 5.51 25,044 4.94 13,198 1.57 Total loans, net of unearned income 13,504,941 6.29 13,205,775 6.34 13,010,105 6.37 12,708,121 6.28 12,427,263 6.43 Mortgage loans held for sale 9,887 4.49 11,351 4.82 11,739 5.23 6,731 4.76 9,642 5.36 Debt securities: Taxable 1,826,632 3.77 1,926,101 3.60 1,965,089 3.37 1,934,739 3.31 1,932,547 3.49 Tax-exempt (2) 444 5.41 444 5.41 492 4.88 589 5.43 606 5.28 Total securities (3) 1,827,076 3.77 1,926,545 3.60 1,965,581 3.37 1,935,328 3.31 1,933,153 3.49 Federal funds sold and securities purchased with agreement to resell 469,148 4.79 365,733 5.12 124,303 5.14 1,670 4.86 1,596 4.49 Restricted equity securities 12,193 6.61 12,167 6.36 12,146 6.64 11,461 7.43 11,290 6.80 Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,393,155 4.00 1,608,118 4.45 1,952,479 4.47 2,526,382 4.48 2,143,474 4.81 Total interest-earning assets $ 17,216,400 5.79 % $ 17,129,689 5.82 % $ 17,076,353 5.80 % $ 17,189,693 5.69 % $ 16,526,418 5.87 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 102,066 103,470 109,506 108,540 103,494 Net premises and equipment 61,009 60,614 59,944 59,633 60,708 Allowance for credit losses, accrued interest and other assets 556,704 415,586 380,700 352,282 346,763 Total assets $ 17,936,179 $ 17,709,359 $ 17,626,503 $ 17,710,148 $ 17,037,383 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking (4) $ 2,126,615 1.77 % $ 2,069,440 2.16 % $ 2,222,000 1.78 % $ 2,461,900 2.38 % $ 2,353,439 2.61 % Savings 106,551 1.52 103,668 1.66 101,506 1.63 101,996 1.61 102,858 1.52 Money market 7,816,487 3.23 7,965,115 3.67 7,616,747 3.67 7,363,163 3.61 7,067,265 3.86 Time deposits 1,392,749 3.80 1,344,257 3.97 1,321,404 4.09 1,361,558 4.24 1,286,754 4.45 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,442,402 3.01 11,482,480 3.41 11,261,657 3.33 11,288,617 3.40 10,810,316 3.63 Federal funds purchased 1,712,399 4.01 1,640,377 4.46 1,855,860 4.49 1,994,766 4.50 1,767,749 4.80 Other borrowings 59,207 4.21 64,761 4.21 64,750 4.26 64,750 4.30 64,738 4.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 13,214,008 3.15 % $ 13,187,618 3.55 % $ 13,182,267 3.50 % $ 13,348,133 3.57 % $ 12,642,803 3.80 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking 2,768,495 2,651,043 2,633,552 2,600,775 2,672,875 Other liabilities 143,680 122,873 119,829 120,291 130,457 Stockholders' equity 1,813,097 1,762,980 1,716,232 1,670,402 1,624,084 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,101 ) (15,155 ) (25,377 ) (29,453 ) (32,836 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,936,179 $ 17,709,359 $ 17,626,503 $ 17,710,148 $ 17,037,383 Net interest spread 2.64 % 2.27 % 2.30 % 2.12 % 2.07 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.09 % 3.10 % 2.92 % 2.96 % (1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $5,464, $6,103, $4,430, $3,764, and $4,460 are included in interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. (3) Unrealized losses on debt securities of $(6,311), $(22,574), $(36,381), $(41,970), and $(46,652) for the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025, second quarter of 2025, first quarter of 2025, and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation. (4) Includes impact of reversal of a $2.3 million accrual related to a legal matter during the second quarter of 2025. Please see“GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

CONTACT: Contact: ServisFirst Bank Davis Mange (205) 949-3420...