Rio De Janeiro Daily Pulse For Tuesday, January 20, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Three things to know
Rio's story today is movement. The city is celebrating its patron saint, and the streets are part of the ritual.
Officials said the procession begins at 16:00, leaving the São Sebastião basilica on Rua Haddock Lobo in Tijuca. It heads to the Metropolitan Cathedral downtown.
Traffic impacts were concentrated in Centro during the afternoon. Planned blocks ran from 13:00 to 19:00 on key stretches. They included Avenida República do Chile, between Rua do Lavradio and Rua Senador Dantas.
They also included Avenida Almirante Barroso, between Avenida Graça Aranha and Rua Senador Dantas. Monitoring was set for real time, with possible signal-timing changes.
The morning had its own crowd moment. The Corrida de São Sebastião drew roughly 10,000 participants at Aterro do Flamengo. Organizers marked the event's 35th edition. Reports highlighted extra hydration support, including multiple water points.
The bigger calendar is already taking shape. Riotur says the Circuito Preta Gil will host 10 megablocos from January 24 through February 22. Concentration is set for 7:00 a.m. on Rua Primeiro de Março.
Estimated crowds range from about 50,000 to 700,000, depending on the day. Cordão da Bola Preta is listed at 700,000 on February 14. Fervo da Lud is listed at 600,000 on February 17.
São Sebastião day brought a major afternoon procession and planned downtown traffic blocks.
About 10,000 runners raced at Aterro do Flamengo despite heavy rain.
Carnival megabloc logistics are now clear, with 7:00 a.m. concentration times and huge crowd estimates.
