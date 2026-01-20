Trump's Gaza 'Board Of Peace': List Of Countries That Are Joining Or Snubbing US - Will India, China Say Yes?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has invited leaders of at least 60 countries to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, which would be formed under the broader umbrella of his new Board of Peace.

According to the White House, the Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of the President's plan, providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.

The invitations have also been extended to India, China and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Who can be a member?

- Member states must be invited by the US president.

- Each member will serve a term of no more than three years, reported AFP, quoting the charter.

“The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter's entry into force.”

The White House has clarified that there is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace.

“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity,” said the Official White House Rapid Response X handle.

Who is on the Executive Board?

The appointed members to operationalise the Board of Peace's vision include: Secretary Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Sir Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, Ajay Banga and Robert Gabriel.

Which countries have been invited?

According to a list compiled by Bloomberg, the countries who have been extended invitation include: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Austria,, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, Egypt, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

UAE accepts invitation

The UAE's foreign ministry confirmed that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan has accepted Trump's invitation to the Board of Peace.

“His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasized that the UAE's decision reflects the importance of fully implementing President Donald J. Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which is critical for the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE's confidence in President Trump's leadership and commitment to global peace, exemplified by the historic Abraham Accords. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE's readiness to contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all,” reads the statement.

Argentina's President Javier Milei said it is an honour for him to have received the invitation for Argentina to join, as a Founding Member, the Board of Peace.

“Argentina will always stand with the countries that confront terrorism head-on, that defend life and property, and that promote peace and freedom. It is an honor for us to share in such a great responsibility,” Javier Milei said in a post on X.

Mark Carney accepts invitation, but Canada won't pay

Prime Minister Mark Carney has accepted the invitation to join the board. However, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that the country does not plan to pay the $1-billion for a permanent seat.

“There [are] a lot of details to be worked out, but one thing which is clear is that Canada is not going to pay if we were to join the Board of Peace,” reported CBC Canada, quoting Champagne.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan leaders to join

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have accepted the invitation to join the board.

"The head of state sent a letter to the president of the United States expressing sincere gratitude and confirming his agreement to join this new association," Reuters quoted Tokayev's spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.

UK expresses concern over invite to Putin

The UK expressed concern over Trump's invitation to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is the aggressor in an illegal war against Ukraine, and he has shown time and time again he is not serious about peace," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said.

Turkey's Erdogan yet to decide

Turkey's foreign minister confirmed that they have received an invitation and said that President Tayyip Erdogan will soon decide whether to join Trump's Board of Peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has received invitation, but could not envisage working there alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It's still very hard for me to imagine how we and Russia could be together in any kind of council," Zelensky told reporters.

Will China accept invitation?

China confirmed that it has received an invitation, but refused to say whether it would accept or decline it.

"The Chinese side has received the invitation from the US," Reuters reported, quoting Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, while speaking at a regular news conference.

Guo added that China is willing to work with the US on further stabilising ties while safeguarding its own interests.“Over the past year, China-US relations have experienced ups and downs, but have achieved overall dynamic stability.”

Will India accept Invitation?

Donald Trump has also invited India to join the board.“Honored to convey @POTUS invitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity!” US Ambassador Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

However, India is yet to officially react to the development.

Norway to not take part in Trump's 'Board of Peace'

According to Reuters, Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik told the daily Aftenposten that Norway will not take part in US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative as it is currently presented.