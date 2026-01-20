Goodway Group Named A 2026 Ad Age Best Places To Work For Sixth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The accolade reflects Goodway Group's focus on building a culture that values curiosity, initiative, and real-world impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodway Group has been named one of Ad Age's 2026 Best Places to Work, earning a ranking of #11 and marking its sixth consecutive year on the list (2021-2026). The recognition reflects how the independent, family-owned marketing services company has chosen to operate - prioritizing clarity, flexibility, and long-term thinking as its work centers on connected commerce.

Ad Age revealed the rankings on January 20, recognizing 50 companies across the advertising and marketing industry that distinguished themselves amid economic uncertainty, evolving client demands, and ongoing shifts in the landscape.



“This year's Best Places to Work winners show what it looks like to lead with intention during a period of constant change,” said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age.“They're investing in their people, prioritizing flexibility, and building cultures that support both performance and retention.”

Adaptability has long been central to Goodway Group. With the freedom to evolve intentionally, the company remains transparent, agile, and focused on what enables clients and teams to succeed. This approach is reflected in the company's Infinity Loop, the belief that when Goodway Group takes care of its people, teams are better equipped to take care of clients and do their best work.

When markets shift, Goodway Group emphasizes shared understanding and alignment. Leaders communicate openly about decisions and direction, and teams work together to navigate complexity and move the business forward. As a privately held company with nearly a century of history, Goodway Group takes a long-term stewardship approach, making deliberate choices to support the resilience of the business, its people, and its partners.

The mindset also shapes how the company approaches innovation and technology. Goodway Group focuses on making AI practical and accessible by democratizing its use across the organization – putting tools and use cases directly in the hands of teams and encouraging responsible experimentation that helps people work more effectively.

When Paul Frampton-Calero stepped into the CEO role in May 2025, Chairman David Wolk asked him to build a thriving, fun, and caring business. That charge reflects Goodway Group's belief that culture isn't a byproduct of success, but a leadership responsibility rooted in its identity as a family-owned organization and carried forward as the company evolves.

“Our independence gives us the ability to adapt intentionally,” said Paul Frampton-Calero, CEO of Goodway Group.“We take a long-term view, investing in the capabilities our teams will need over the next three to five years - not just the next few quarters - so we avoid knee-jerk moves, think strategically, and connect innovation to real-world results while staying true to the kind of business we're committed to building.”



Across the organization, work is guided by three core behavioral pillars: Heart, Smart, and Grit. Heart reflects how teams show up for one another. Smart guides how they think and collaborate. Grit underscores how they take action and deliver.

Flexibility and trust shape how the company operates. Fully remote since 2008, long before remote work became widespread, Goodway Group intentionally built a model that gives employees greater autonomy while enabling access to diverse talent across the U.S., beyond major market hubs. Employees are supported through open PTO, summer Fridays, home-office and internet reimbursements, monthly Dedicated Development Days (D3), annual learning stipends, mentorship programs, and a four-week paid sabbatical every seven years for full-time employees.

Diverse perspectives actively drive decision-making. The Goodway Group Council provides direct employee feedback to leadership, while the RISE (Respect, Inclusion, Support, Equality) Circle advances belonging, accessibility, and authentic representation across the organization.

Recognition and community engagement remain central to employee experience. The Goody Awards celebrate exceptional individual and team contributions, career milestones are marked with personalized gifts, and Goodway Cares, the company's employee-run nonprofit, enables matched giving and employee-led volunteering during paid work hours.

Ad Age's Best Places to Work rankings are based on employer questionnaires and anonymous employee surveys, with employee feedback accounting for 80% of the score. The program is produced in partnership with Workforce Research Group, an independent research firm.

