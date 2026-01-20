Trish Lalor

Professor in Experimental Hepatology, University of Birmingham

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Professor Lalor is a Senior Investigator in the Centre for Liver and Gastroenterology Research and an Academic with roles as a tutor and module lead on courses within the Birmingham Medical School. Trish has a research group studying the molecular regulation of human liver disease and supervise postgraduate students and fellows working in this area and related cross-disciplinary schemes.

Professor Lalor's undergraduate degree included a year in research hosted in the laboratory of Professor Nash which developed her interest in the processes of inflammatory cell recruitment across the vasculature. This was enhanced by Trish's PhD studies in Professor Nash's group where she investigated the contribution that platelets play in white blood cell adhesion and migration under physiological shear.

Professor Lalor was able to advance these studies in her postdoctoral projects to understand the unique phenotype of human hepatic sinusoidal endothelial cell and how these cells participate in the cellular regulation of human liver inflammation and fibrosis during liver disease. She now continues to work closely with clinical colleagues in the Centre for Liver and Gastroenterology Research to use the well validated cohorts of human samples available in our unit to develop human cell and tissue based models to understand the regulation of both acute and chronic liver injury.

Trish remains particularly interested in the contribution of sinusoidal endothelial cells and platelets to hepatic inflammation. Professor Lalor also has cross-disciplinary programmes of research that use novel biophysical and chemical tools to understand and potentially treat complex liver disease. She has a particular interest in metabolic liver disease and fibrosis.

Professor Lalor has funding from MRC and Wellcome schemes, BBSRC and The European Union to support her research and she also works with major pharmaceutical companies on collaborative projects. Her team is composed of both scientific and clinical researchers and she supervises PhD students funded on national and international schemes.

Professor Lalor is also Training Lead for the NIHR Birmingham Biomedical Research Centre.