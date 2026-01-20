Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA: Chernobyl Lost Off-Site Power On Tuesday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine lost all off-site power due to "widespread military activity" this morning local time, Azernews reports.

He added that other nuclear power plants in Ukraine were also affected as attacks damaged several electrical substations.

"The IAEA is actively following developments in order to assess the impact on nuclear safety," Grossi said.

Last month, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost power overnight following strikes, the 12th time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

