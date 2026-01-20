Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Qatari Prime Minister And Foreign Minister In Davos

2026-01-20 03:13:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met in Davos with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Azernews reports.

The Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own regards be conveyed to the Amir of Qatar.

During the meeting, they hailed the current level of relations between the two countries. They emphasized that there is broad potential for further development of cooperation across multiple areas, including the economic and trade spheres. Both sides expressed confidence that the close ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar will continue to strengthen in the future.

The successful cooperation between the two countries in restoring Syria's energy supply through the delivery of Azerbaijani gas by SOCAR was highlighted.

The conversation included an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

