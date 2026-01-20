Power Restored At Chornobyl NPP After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

During the January 20 attack, Russian forces struck energy infrastructure nodes that supply power to facilities in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

"At present, thanks to the coordinated work of power engineers, all facilities of the State Specialized Enterprise 'Chornobyl NPP,' including the New Safe Confinement and spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, are supplied with electricity from the Unified Energy System of Ukraine in normal mode. Radiation levels at the industrial site and in the exclusion zone do not exceed control limits," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that there is currently no direct threat to the population or the environment. Power engineers and plant personnel continue to monitor the situation under an enhanced regime.

"The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stresses that such actions by the aggressor are absolutely unacceptable. This is a gross and cynical violation of all fundamental principles of nuclear and radiation safety," the ministry said.

The ministry insists on convening an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to assess the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system, as agreed by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

On the night of January 19-20, Russian forces carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy system. Parts of Kyiv were left without electricity and heating. Power outages were also recorded in six other regions.

