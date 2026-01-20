2026 Pet Food Trends: Why Freeze-Dried Raw Diets Are Dominating The Global Market

MENAFN - GetNews) As the "Pet Humanization" trend reaches its peak, the demand for premium, biologically appropriate pet food has shifted from a luxury to a market standard. Today, freeze-dried (FD) pet food is leading this revolution, consistently outperforming traditional kibble in both market share growth and consumer loyalty.







The Rise of Pet Humanization in 2026Modern pet parents are no longer satisfied with highly processed convenience foods. They demand the same nutritional integrity for their pets as they do for themselves. This shift has positioned freeze-dried raw diets as the "Gold Standard" in pet nutrition. Industry data for 2025 shows that freeze-dried products are achieving significantly higher profit margins compared to traditional thermal-processed pet foods.

Why Freeze-Drying (Lyophilization) is the Superior ChoiceThe secret behind the success of freeze-dried pet food lies in the lyophilization technology. Unlike traditional high-temperature extrusion which can denature essential proteins and destroy heat-sensitive vitamins, our freeze-drying process operates at temperatures between -40°C and -50°C.

Key Advantages of Freeze-Dried Pet Food:97% Nutrient Retention: The vacuum sublimation process preserves nearly all vitamins, minerals, and naturally occurring enzymes.







Instinctive Palatability: By maintaining the original cellular structure and aroma of raw meat, FD food satisfies a pet's ancestral cravings.

Clean Label & Long Shelf Life: With moisture levels reduced to below 5%, these products are naturally shelf-stable without the need for artificial preservatives or chemicals.

2026 Market Outlook: From Toppers to Complete MealsWhat started as "meal toppers" has evolved into a full-scale market for "Complete and Balanced" freeze-dried meals.

Hybrid Innovation: Many mid-market brands are now adopting the "Kibble + Freeze-Dried Inclusions" model to premiumize their existing lines.

In-house Manufacturing: To maximize ROI and ensure Quality Control (QC), leading pet food brands are moving away from co-packing and investing in their own industrial freeze-drying equipment.

High-Performance Freeze-Drying Solutions for Your BrandSuccess in the 2026 market requires engineering precision. Whether you are a boutique start-up or a large-scale manufacturer, choosing the right vacuum freeze-dryer is critical.

Commercial & Industrial Freeze-Dryer SeriesFor Small-Scale & R&D: Our DFD, RFD, HFD, and SFD Commercial Series offer the perfect balance of footprint and performance for pilot plants.

For Mass Production: The latest BSFD and BTF Industrial Series are designed for high-capacity pet food factories:

Consistent Batch Quality: Advanced thermal control ensures uniform texture and color across all batches.

Energy Efficiency: Next-gen vacuum systems reduce operational energy costs by up to 20%.

Global Compliance: Built with SUS304/316L stainless steel, meeting strict FDA (USA) and EU food safety standards.







We also provide an Energy Resilience Solutio. By integrating solar power, battery storage, and smart energy management, we help you power your operations efficiently, protect against grid outages, and significantly reduce your energy costs per batch.

