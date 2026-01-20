Ingredientsage Founder And CEO Lorand Fabian Releases Industry Guide For Brands Entering Supplements And Cosmetics

MENAFN - GetNews) New book reinforces the role of ingredient transparency, formulation integrity, and compliance in scalable brand expansion

Written for entrepreneurs, emerging brands, and established businesses, the book delivers a practical, manufacturer-level framework for private label supplement manufacturing and private label cosmetic manufacturing. Rather than focusing on consumer-facing wellness trends, the guide addresses the foundational elements brands must get right: ingredient sourcing, formulation integrity, regulatory compliance, labeling accuracy, and cGMP manufacturing standards to build products that can scale responsibly.

Drawing from years of hands-on experience in supplement and cosmetic manufacturing, Fabian outlines how brands can evaluate ingredients, suppliers, and manufacturing partners with clarity and accountability. The book emphasizes that long-term brand success is driven not by shortcuts, but by informed decisions made early in product development.

“At Ingredientsage, we've always believed that understanding ingredients is the first step toward building better products,” said Fabian.“This book reflects that philosophy. Brands don't fail because they lack ambition; they fail because they don't fully understand what's inside their products, how they're made, or how regulatory decisions affect their ability to grow.”







Fabian highlights that increasing regulatory scrutiny and retailer expectations have made ingredient transparency and compliance essential business requirements, not optional differentiators.

“Formulation integrity and regulatory literacy are no longer backend concerns,” Fabian added.“They are front-end business decisions. Brands that invest in understanding their ingredients, their labels, and their manufacturing partners are the ones that build credibility, protect their brand equity, and scale with confidence.”

The Beginner's Guide to Launching a Private Label Supplement or Cosmetic Brand serves as a foundational reference for brand owners, product developers, operators, and investors evaluating expansion into supplements, cosmetics, or adjacent wellness categories. It is positioned as a strategic planning tool for companies focused on sustainable, compliant growth rather than short-term market trends.

The book is now available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and major bookstores nationwide and internationally.

About Lorand Fabian

Lorand Fabian is the founder and CEO of Ingredientsage, an education-driven consulting manufacturer dedicated to ingredient transparency, formulation integrity, and regulatory literacy within the supplement and cosmetic industries. He works with brands at all stages of development to support compliant product launches and scalable growth.

