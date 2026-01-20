403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US House Speaker Confident Resolving UK-US Differences On Greenland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Visiting US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday that his country and the UK can resolve their differences over the issue of Greenland, which made quite an uproar with President Donald Trump threatening tariffs against opposing countries.
Speaking to the British Parliament as part of the 250th anniversary of US Independence from British rule, Johnson said, "The UK and the US are close allies and their strong, constructive, partnership all these years has been built on mutual respect and focused results."
Johnson added, "I told the president (Donald Trump) that I felt my mission here today was to encourage our friends and help to calm the waters, so to speak, and I hope to do so."
"Let us look to agreement, continue our dialogue and find resolution, just as we always have in the past," he affirmed.
Tension grew between the UK and the US over President Trumpآ's stance on Greenland, in which he says it must be under US control to counter Russia and China threats. Trump also threatened tariffs against the UK and other NATO and European allies, which drew criticism and backlash.
Johnson is the first-ever sitting House Speaker to address the British parliament. (end)
gta
Speaking to the British Parliament as part of the 250th anniversary of US Independence from British rule, Johnson said, "The UK and the US are close allies and their strong, constructive, partnership all these years has been built on mutual respect and focused results."
Johnson added, "I told the president (Donald Trump) that I felt my mission here today was to encourage our friends and help to calm the waters, so to speak, and I hope to do so."
"Let us look to agreement, continue our dialogue and find resolution, just as we always have in the past," he affirmed.
Tension grew between the UK and the US over President Trumpآ's stance on Greenland, in which he says it must be under US control to counter Russia and China threats. Trump also threatened tariffs against the UK and other NATO and European allies, which drew criticism and backlash.
Johnson is the first-ever sitting House Speaker to address the British parliament. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment