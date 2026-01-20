Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US House Speaker Confident Resolving UK-US Differences On Greenland


2026-01-20 03:06:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Visiting US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday that his country and the UK can resolve their differences over the issue of Greenland, which made quite an uproar with President Donald Trump threatening tariffs against opposing countries.
Speaking to the British Parliament as part of the 250th anniversary of US Independence from British rule, Johnson said, "The UK and the US are close allies and their strong, constructive, partnership all these years has been built on mutual respect and focused results."
Johnson added, "I told the president (Donald Trump) that I felt my mission here today was to encourage our friends and help to calm the waters, so to speak, and I hope to do so."
"Let us look to agreement, continue our dialogue and find resolution, just as we always have in the past," he affirmed.
Tension grew between the UK and the US over President Trumpآ's stance on Greenland, in which he says it must be under US control to counter Russia and China threats. Trump also threatened tariffs against the UK and other NATO and European allies, which drew criticism and backlash.
Johnson is the first-ever sitting House Speaker to address the British parliament. (end)
