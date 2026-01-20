403
Bahrain Launches Largest Power Transmission Plant Of 400 KV
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa on Tuesday inaugurated the 400 kV Al Jasra power station, the largest electricity transmission station in the Kingdom.
The Deputy Prime Minister said the opening of Al Jasra station marks a major milestone in the development of the national electricity grid, which dates back to 1930 when Manama became the first Gulf capital to receive electricity, according to Bahrain's official news agency.
He added that this progress reflects Bahrain's continued commitment to modernization and development to enhance national infrastructure and support sustainable development.
He noted that the project plays a key role in enhancing the stability of the national electricity grid and increasing operational capacity to support urban and investment growth, improve service quality, and meet current and future demand efficiently and reliably.
For his part, President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) Kamal bin Ahmad said that the project is part of the EWA's efforts to implement strategic projects and enhance the reliability and sustainability of electricity and water services.
He explained that the project included the construction of a 400/220 kV transmission station in Al Jasra, the installation of more than 120 kilometers of 400 kV high-voltage cables and around 96 kilometers of 220 kV cables, and their integration into the national grid.
He added that the project upgrades the Gulf Cooperation Council interconnection from 200 kV to 400 kV, increasing interconnection capacity with GCC countries from 926 to 1,359 megawatts, improving energy exchange efficiency and grid stability. (end)
