UAE Pres. Accepts Invitation To US-Proposed Peace Council On Gaza


2026-01-20 03:06:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed announced on Tuesday that President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed accepted the invitation from the United States to join the Peace Council regarding the Gaza Strip.
Sheikh Abdullah stated that the decision reflects the UAE's importance of moving forward with the implementation of the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump regarding the Gaza Strip, which includes twenty points due to its pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).
He also renewed the UAE's affirmation towards achieving the goals of the Peace Council and to support efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation, consolidating stability, and achieving prosperity for all. (end)
