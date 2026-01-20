403
PA Condemns Israeli Occupation Demolition Of UNRWA Buildings In Jerusalem
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency has condemned the Israeli occupation authorities' demolition of buildings belongs to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem.
In a press statement, the Presidency also deplored the occupation's seizure of the agency's property, as well as the raising of its flag over its headquarters.
The Presidency spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, warned of the danger of these Israeli violations of international and humanitarian norms and laws.
He stressed the Israeli illegal acts come as part of a systematic Israeli policy to eliminate UNRWA and its role in providing basic services to about six million Palestinian refugees inside the camps.
He also held the Israeli government fully responsible for the serious repercussions of these ongoing attacks.
Abu Rudeineh called on the United Nations to assume its responsibilities under international law, hold the occupation authorities accountable for these actions that violate international law, and ensure the continuation of UNRWA's work in providing its services to Palestinian refugees until their issue is resolved in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.
The spokesperson also underscored the necessity of practical steps by the international community and the United Nations to ensure the continuation of UNRWA's work and to protect relief organizations, their staff, and their affiliated facilities, as a real response to the Israeli violations that refuse to recognize international legitimacy and international law as the basis for resolving the Palestinian cause. (end)
