Baker And Co. Associates Leads The Way: Breaking Immigration Barriers In Dubai

Published: Tue 20 Jan 2026, 10:47 AM

Partner Content



The Baker & Co. Associates – Envestors Ltd roadshows across the UAE have concluded with resounding success. What began as a series of planned gatherings has turned into a vibrant and high-impact tour - connecting aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and investors with tangible pathways to the UK Innovator Business Founder Visa and global expansion opportunities.

Over the course of the program, roadshows were held at:



University of Bolton, Ras Al Khaimah

London South Bank University, Ajman

AstroLabs, Dubai

Abu Dhabi University, Abu Dhabi Baker and Co. Associates Office, Dubai

At each stop, respected speakers Scott Haughton (COO, Envestors Ltd.) and Iman Elsherif (director of Visa Endorsement Services, Envestors Ltd.) engaged directly with students, postgraduates, UAE-based entrepreneurs, and aspiring founders. Their presence turned the sessions into lively networking and mentoring opportunities, where attendees could pitch ideas, ask questions, and explore eligibility for the UK Innovator Founder Visa.

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive: many described the roadshows as“eye-opening” and“a practical bridge” to establishing UK-based businesses. The interactive format, rather than a one-way presentation, helped demystify the visa process and inspired many to consider UK-based expansion seriously.

What the results show: A successful milestone for UK Innovator Founder Visa Engagement in the UAE

The UK Innovator Founder Visa roadshows, organised by Baker & Co. Associates, brought together an impressive and diverse audience across the UAE, from university students to established entrepreneurs, highlighting strong regional interest in launching and scaling businesses in the United Kingdom.

Direct interactions with Envestors' leadership, Scott Haughton and Iman Elsherif, proved invaluable. Their hands-on guidance clarified the visa's requirements, strengthened attendees' understanding, and helped many move confidently toward the next steps in their entrepreneurial journey.

The roadshows achieved more than awareness - they delivered measurable action. Many participants began preparing their business plans, while others initiated their Innovator Business Founder Visa applications immediately following the sessions.

Overall, the initiative marked a significant step forward in connecting UAE-based talent with UK innovation pathways, reinforcing Baker & Co. Associates' role as a leading facilitator of global business migration.

A Message from Baker & Co. Associates & Envestors Ltd.

Reflecting on the success, Baker Abu Sido, CEO of Baker & Co. Associates, said:“This initiative has proven that with the right platform, Gulf founders can seamlessly bridge regional ambitions with global opportunities.” Meanwhile, Envestors' leadership reaffirmed their commitment to supporting international entrepreneurs, emphasising that the UAE remains a strategic hub for business-minded talent with global aspirations.

The roadshows mark a milestone: a new chapter in UAE-UK connectivity for business migration, innovation, and cross-border entrepreneurship.

Beyond Visas: Banking made easy with in-person KYC for Portuguese bank account opening

In a strategic collaboration, Baker & Co. Associates also invited representatives from Banco Atlantico Europa, Portugal - Joao Grave Rodrigues, Head of Premium & Affluent Banking, and Carlos Feteira, Relationship Manager to facilitate in-person KYC to expedite Portuguese bank account openings for clients in the UAE.

This initiative was especially valuable for clients applying under various visa programmes (including the Portugal D2 Business Visa, Portugal Digital Nomad Visa (D8), and Portugal Passive Income Visa (D7). By handling banking needs on the spot, the roadshow saved clients considerable time, cost, and administrative hassle - turning what is often a cumbersome multi-step process into a seamless, efficient service.

Up Next:

We are bringing the Banco Atlantico Europa, Portugal executives back to our office in Dubai to complete the KYC process for our clients.Additionally, we are excited to host Envestors Ltd UK again in Dubai to meet and interact with our upcoming batch of innovators/investors.

Both events are scheduled to be held in March 2026. We invite you to meet Banco Atlantico Europa, Portugal representatives for on-site KYC completion and connect in person with Envestors Ltd.

Limited slots available - register your interest today through email ... or call +971 45849553.