The A Team Aims For Victory In UGC Season 3 Of UAE's Premier Corporate Golf League

Following a strong second-place finish in Season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, The A Team returns with renewed belief and a clear ambition: to go one step higher and lift the trophy in Season 3 of the UAE's innovative, first-of-its-kind corporate golf league.

As one of the ten elite teams competing in the region's most prestigious amateur golf event, which tees off at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on February 5, The A Team has become known not just for its competitiveness but for its unity, style, and unmistakable spirit. Led by their passionate owners, Aman and Ayesha Chopra, the team enters the new season with confidence built on trust, planning, and dedication.

Aman's mantra captures the essence of the squad:“Look the best, play the best, and party the best.” It's a philosophy that has shaped the culture of The A Team and one that resonated strongly during a recent conversation with team mentor Badru Hilal.

Reserved by nature but deeply committed, Badru speaks with quiet assurance about what makes this team tick, and why Season 3 could be their breakthrough year.

Finding the right balance

Mentorship, according to Badru, isn't about hierarchy or personalities; it's about planning, selection, and decision-making, particularly when matchups and formats can define the outcome of a match.

“We try and pair the veterans with the newcomers where possible, especially on the team matchplay days,” he explains. It's a conscious strategy designed to pass on experience, calm nerves, and ensure that newer players feel supported in high-pressure situations.

That balance between experience and fresh energy is something The A Team has worked hard to strengthen this season.

A strategic auction

With Season 3 introducing a new four-leg format, up from three in previous seasons, and expanding squads from 14 to 16 players, preparation off the course becomes more important than ever.

“This year the auction was critical,” says Badru.“Aman made sure that we had a target list going into the auction, and luckily, we were able to get the players that we had targeted. The mix of the players was also very important as we had to select squad members in the handicap buckets, low, mid, and high buckets.”

Equally important was balance. The team focused on building strength across handicap categories, ensuring a solid mix of players with different handicaps who could adapt to the various formats and challenges at Saadiyat Island Golf Course, the Earth Course at JGE, Dubai Creek, and Faldo at Emirates Golf Club.

Welcoming fresh faces

Season 3 also brings new blood into the squad, with Naresh Handa, Julius Dias, Aashiv Adnani, Tjalling Van Den Burger, Samvit Chopra, and Rabindra Banthia joining The A Team.

“We welcome all of them to the team and look forward to seeing them perform well,” Badru says with optimism. Their inclusion adds depth and flexibility, key assets in a season that demands adaptability across varied courses and formats.

While preparation and strategy are vital, Badru is quick to point out that team chemistry remains central to The A Team's identity.

“Honestly, we are targeting to do the same as last year,” he says.“Ayesha and Aman play a fantastic role in getting the team together for a social event, and when time permitted, we played a few rounds together as well.”

However, it was those moments away from competition, the casual meetings and informal conversations, that have helped build trust amongst the members.

With all these attributes firmly in place, The A Team appears well-equipped for the unique demands of UGC Season 3. Having already proven they can compete at the highest level, they now carry the belief that this could be their year.