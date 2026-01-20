Nobel Peace Prize 'Cannot Be Transferred Or Revoked', Says Committee

The Nobel Foundation issued a statement on January 16, clarifying longstanding rules around the Nobel Peace Prize and underscoring that the award belongs permanently to the person officially recognised, regardless of what happens to the medal, diploma or prize money.

Under the foundation's statutes, a Peace Prize cannot be revoked, shared or transferred once it has been announced. "A laureate cannot share the prize with others, nor transfer it once it has been announced. A Nobel Peace Prize can also never be revoked. The decision is final and applies for all time," the Nobel Foundation statement read.

Recommended For You

It noted that while laureates are free to keep, give away, sell or donate the physical symbols of the prize, the honour itself remains inseparably linked to the original winner and cannot be reassigned.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee does not see it as their role to engage in day-to-day commentary on Peace Prize laureates or the political processes that they are engaged in. The prize is awarded on the basis of the laureate' contributions by the time that the committee's decision is taken," the Nobel Foundation said.

"The Committee does not comment on laureates' subsequent statements, decisions, or actions. Any ongoing assessments or choices made by laureates must be understood as their own responsibility," it added.

Check out the full statement here:

The Foundation also noted: "Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize. Even if the medal or diploma later comes into someone else's possession, this does not alter who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The clarification comes amid heightened public attention on the Peace Prize and its symbolic value, as debates over who can claim or hold physical parts of the award continue to circulate.

It can be noted that on January 16 Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump during a White House meeting, as she tried to gain some influence over how the president shapes the South American country's political future.

A White House official confirmed that Trump intends to keep the medal.

In a social media post on the evening of January 16, Trump wrote, "Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. "Thank you, Maria!"