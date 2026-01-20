Watch: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Offers Condolences On Passing Of Ali Salem Al Beidh

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences on the passing of Ali Salem Al Beidh.

Sheikh Khaled attended the mourning at Al Ghadeer Majlis in Abu Dhabi, passed on his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss and wished them courage and solace.

He offered his condolences to the sons of the late Ali Salem Al Beidh, namely Adnan, Hani and Amr, as well as to the gathered relatives of the deceased.

Here are some pictures of Sheikh Khaled offering his condolences to the grieving family.

Multiple officials were also present, watch them greet the mourning family below:

According to media reports, the 86-year-old passed away at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. The prominent Yemeni politician had served as the last president of South Yemen which joined North Yemen in 1990.