Watch: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Offers Condolences On Passing Of Ali Salem Al Beidh
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences on the passing of Ali Salem Al Beidh.
Sheikh Khaled attended the mourning at Al Ghadeer Majlis in Abu Dhabi, passed on his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss and wished them courage and solace.Recommended For You
He offered his condolences to the sons of the late Ali Salem Al Beidh, namely Adnan, Hani and Amr, as well as to the gathered relatives of the deceased.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here are some pictures of Sheikh Khaled offering his condolences to the grieving family.
Multiple officials were also present, watch them greet the mourning family below:
According to media reports, the 86-year-old passed away at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. The prominent Yemeni politician had served as the last president of South Yemen which joined North Yemen in 1990.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment