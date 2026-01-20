Silver Miner Rio Silver (TSX-V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) Initiates Process To Access High-Grade Silver Surface Mineralization And Enable Underground Access At Maria Norte
a Norte Samples 2025
Sample
Width
Au
Ag
Cu
Pb
Zn
Sample
Type
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Location
|
9623
|
Grab
|
-
|
2.194
|
396
|
0.276
|
1.43
|
0.565
|
Waste
|
9624
|
Chip
|
0.5
|
1.679
|
869
|
0.31
|
17.31
|
10.17
|
Outcrop
|
9625
|
Chip
|
0.4
|
0.868
|
68.8
|
0.3
|
0.563
|
0.819
|
Outcrop
|
9626
|
Chip
|
0.7
|
6.263
|
991
|
0.612
|
2.35
|
0.357
|
Outcrop
Table 1: Maria Norte Verification Sampling Results (NI 43-101)*
*Verification sampling returned silver values ranging from 396 g/t Ag to 991 g/t Ag, with associated lead, zinc, and localized gold values. These results confirm the presence of high-grade silver mineralization at surface, consistent with historical sampling by previous operators and characteristic of low-sulphidation epithermal vein systems common to the Huachocolpa District.
A total of four (4) verification samples were collected, consisting of three (3) chip samples from surface vein outcrops and one (1) grab sample from a historic waste dump, with chip sample widths ranging from approximately 0.4 metres to 0.7 metres. All samples were bagged, labelled, and sealed in the field using single-use security ties, transported by the author to Lima, Peru, and analyzed by Certimin S.A., an ISO 9001–certified laboratory located in the Santiago de Surco municipality of Lima.
No additional quality control samples (blanks, standards, or duplicates) were inserted due to the limited number of samples collected, which the author considered appropriate for the exploration stage of the project. James A. McCrea, P.Geo. concluded that the sampling methods, sample handling, preparation, and analytical procedures are adequate for data verification purposes, and that the results are representative of the surface mineralization observed at Maria Norte.What's Next
Continued coordination with MEM and SUCAMEC to secure the necessary permit approvals
Preparation for controlled access to surface-exposed mineralization upon permit receipt
Portal access preparation to support staged underground entry
Ongoing metallurgical validation to support toll milling and capital-efficient processingWhy This Matters to Investors
For investors, securing necessary permits represents a critical step. This marks the transition from confirmed surface mineralization to physical rock movement and site access. At Maria Norte, where high-grade silver is already visible at surface, receipt of approvals materially reduces execution risk. Combined with a capital-light, toll-milling strategy and a silver-dominant system in a market where most silver is produced as a by-product, Maria Norte is positioned to advance efficiently toward near-term value creation. In a strong silver price environment, projects capable of moving decisively from exposure to execution are increasingly scarce and command outsized market attention.Qualified Person
Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Reeder is a consultant to the Company and is not independent within the meaning of NI 43-101.About Rio Silver Inc.
Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with extensive experience in Peruvian geology, resource development, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.
Learn more at
Chris Verrico
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:
Christopher Verrico, President and CEO
Tel: (604) 762-4448
Email:...
Website:Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development activities, underground access timing, permitting progress, community engagement, processing strategies, and the Company's ability to advance toward potential production and cash flow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rio Silver undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
