7Th Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival Kicks Off Today

The 7th Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2026, organised by the Celebrations Committee of the Private Engineering Office (PEO), will begin today amid record participation by horse owners from home and abroad.

The activities will begin today at Souq Waqif's western square.

The festival had its inaugural edition in 2018.

The first three days will witness the 7th Souq Waqif International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses (Category A).

On January 23, traditional heritage events and competitions for young riders will be held, followed by the 15th Qatar International Championship for Purebred Arabian Peninsula Horses (Category S - Beauty Class), scheduled to run from January 24-26.

The festival winds up on January 27 with an auction for purebred Arabian horses as a final event, where amateur horse riders and specialists converge. – QNA