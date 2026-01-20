Jordan, Japan Convene 8Th Dialogue On Economic Development Policy

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Governments of Jordan and Japan held on Tuesday the eighth meeting of the Jordan–Japan Policy Dialogue on Economic Development.

The dialogue was attended by Director General of the International Cooperation Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hideo Ishizuki, officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), including the DG of the Middle East and Europe Department at JICA Headquarters and the Chief Representative of the JICA Jordan Office, also participated in the dialogue, highlighting the close linkage between policy dialogue and the effective implementation of development cooperation.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Toukan, reiterated Jordan's sincere appreciation to the government and people of Japan for the strategic partnership and their continued support of national priorities and development projects, as well as for the provision of technical assistance, according to JICA statement.

Toukan also commended the role of the JICA in implementing development projects and in strengthening institutional capacity across several sectors, most notably energy and water. She provided a briefing on recent economic developments and Jordan's development priorities within the framework of the second executive programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision for 2026–2029.

The Minister provided an overview of the country's current economic and fiscal situation and outlined Jordan's development priorities, including expectations regarding Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA). The Japanese side presented Japan's Country Assistance Policy for Jordan, including its approach to yen loans, grant assistance, and technical cooperation.

Both sides exchanged views on strengthening policy coordination and enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in support of Jordan's economic stability and sustainable development.

The dialogue reaffirmed the importance of continued, structured policy engagement as a platform for further deepening the long-standing partnership between Jordan and Japan.

The two sides agreed to maintain close communication and continue policy dialogue at both senior and working levels in line with Jordan's national development priorities.