BTC/USD Forecast 20/01: Support Despite Chaos (Video)
A 30% drop in Bitcoin means a lot more than it did 5 years ago. Institutions don't play that game, and as a result, it might be a little slower to rally than I think a lot of people think. But I do think it will rally at this point, unless something unforeseen happens. I still believe we get to the $107,000 level, but it may take several months. So a little bit of patience probably goes a long way here. If we were to break down below $84,000, something that we're not really close to doing at the moment, that could change things, but right now, this still looks like a buy on the dip market.
