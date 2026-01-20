BTC/USD Forecast 20/01: Support Despite Chaos (Video)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bitcoin continues to see buyers on dips, and Monday will be no exception.

The Bitcoin market has fallen as you would anticipate on Monday, with all of this talk about a trade spat between the United States and the European Union again. But really at the end of the day, Bitcoin doesn't care, and I suspect most of the market doesn't.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

One prime example is the US dollar against the Japanese yen, which initially sold off and yet turned right back around. So, I think you've got a scenario where the risk appetite will eventually work itself out, and I think Bitcoin continues to go higher. We are below the crucial $95,000 level, but it does look like the 50-day EMA has offered support.

If we can break back above the $95,000 level, I think that's a good sign. Quite frankly, it would not surprise me at all to see Bitcoin go sideways and grind with a slightly positive tilt over the longer term because we did just see a 30% drop pretty quickly Don't Play That Game

These are not retail traders who are going into the market with a YOLO attitude. A 30% drop in Bitcoin means a lot more than it did 5 years ago. Institutions don't play that game, and as a result, it might be a little slower to rally than I think a lot of people think.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

But I do think it will rally at this point, unless something unforeseen happens. I still believe we get to the $107,000 level, but it may take several months. So a little bit of patience probably goes a long way here. If we were to break down below $84,000, something that we're not really close to doing at the moment, that could change things, but right now, this still looks like a buy on the dip market.

Ready to trade Bitcoin forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.