French President Macron Defends Multilateralism In WEF Speech

“It is a time of peace, stability and predictability so let's try to address the key challenges in the world in a few minutes time,” Macron said sarcastically at the start of his speech at the World Economic Forum.

The French President called for the promotion of multilateralism, which has been weakened by the current order in which the“law of the strongest seems to reign”. Like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he advocated for an independent Europe. Today it is lagging behind and too“naive” in economic terms.

This content was published on Jan 19, 2026 As the weeklong annual meeting of the WEF starts in Davos, an explainer on what everyone will be talking about.