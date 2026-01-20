Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French President Macron Defends Multilateralism In WEF Speech

2026-01-20 02:09:30
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) French President Emmanuel Macron defended multilateralism at the WEF on Tuesday, in a much-anticipated speech following some of his strongest reactions to US President Donald Trump's threats. He spoke in English, wearing sunglasses due to an eye infection.
“It is a time of peace, stability and predictability so let's try to address the key challenges in the world in a few minutes time,” Macron said sarcastically at the start of his speech at the World Economic Forum.

The French President called for the promotion of multilateralism, which has been weakened by the current order in which the“law of the strongest seems to reign”. Like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he advocated for an independent Europe. Today it is lagging behind and too“naive” in economic terms.

Swissinfo

