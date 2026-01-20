Swiss Senate Backs New Nuclear Power Plant Construction
In the Senate's Environment, Spatial Planning and Energy Committee (Urek-S), however, the majorities were clearly divided: By 10 votes to 2 with abstentions, it voted in favour of lifting the existing ban on general licences for new nuclear power plants, as reported by the parliamentary services on Tuesday. The Senate expected to deal with the topic in the spring.
A technology-neutral energy policy should ensure sufficient domestic production capacities for a secure and cost-effective power supply at all times, according to the press release. The possibility of building new nuclear power plants will expand the room for manoeuvre for future energy supply.More More Climate solutions Survey reignites debate on nuclear power in Switzerland
