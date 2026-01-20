Uttarakhand Ranked 'Leader' In Startup India Ecosystem Ranking

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttarakhand has been ranked as a 'Leader' in the 5th edition of the States' Startup Ecosystem Ranking, released by the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

Certificate of Appreciation on National Startup Day

On National Startup Day, Uttarakhand's Industries Department received a 'Certificate of Appreciation' for its efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, reported The Mint.

The ranking recognises the state as a leader in creating a supportive ecosystem for startups through robust policies, institutional frameworks, and investment facilitation.

The recognition highlights Uttarakhand's success in combining innovation, entrepreneurship, investment promotion, and youth-led self-employment via a targeted startup policy.

'The state's approach is emerging as a national benchmark for fostering startups outside major metropolitan areas.

Government Support and Youth Entrepreneurship

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the recognition a proud moment for Uttarakhand, highlighting the government's consistent efforts to implement supportive policies, streamline processes, and build a robust startup ecosystem.

He emphasised that the state's youth have immense entrepreneurial potential and are being supported at every stage.

In recent years, Uttarakhand has implemented policy reforms, incubation support, funding facilitation, and mentorship programs to foster innovation-driven enterprises. The state has also prioritised startups in emerging sectors while enhancing ease of doing business and access to institutional support.

Being ranked as a 'Leader' in the Startup India Ranking strengthens Uttarakhand's reputation as a growing hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, showcasing its dedication to generating sustainable employment and driving long-term economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)

