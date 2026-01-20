Balkan Resort With £1 Beers Tops Index Of Europe's Most Affordable Ski Resorts

MENAFN - SWNS Digital) A Balkan resort has topped an index of Europe's most affordable ski destinations – boasting £1 beers and slope access for under £50 a day.

Bansko in Bulgaria took the top spot after researchers compared average prices for lift passes, ski hire, hotels, transport and beer.

The resort, just two hours from the capital Sofia, sits at the foot of the Pirin Mountains, where skiers can hire equipment for around £15, with accommodation costing roughly £45 a night.

Białka Tatrzańska, a resort tucked away just a couple of hours south of Kraków, is regarded as a good option for beginners, families and social groups.

The site is known for its down-to-earth atmosphere and ability to make the pound – or złoty – stretch.

Borovets, which ranked closely behind in third place, as part of easyJet's Cheap Ski Index, is Bulgaria's oldest resort and offers an impressive 58 kilometres of slopes.

It is divided across three zones in the Rila Mountains, Borovets is a favourite for intermediates seeking broad, well-maintained pistes.

Kevin Doyle, easyJet's UK country manager, said:“As people start to look at booking a break on the slopes, we hope that our new index spotlights just some of the resorts where equipment hire, hotels and hospitality can be found for fantastic value.

“So that Brits can comfortably experience the beauty of some of the most underrated mountain towns.”

Italy's Bardonecchia claims fourth place, often flying under the radar, it offers a high-Alpine ambiance and Olympic heritage.

Its panoramic slopes such as Colomion and Les Arnauds are often overlooked despite the resort's role in the 2006 Winter Olympics and total daily costs remaining under £50.

Reachable by flights to Barcelona or Toulouse, Pal-Arinsal is the Andorran resort for those wishing that the Alps came with cheaper après, slightly less attitude and a touch of tapas.

Offering up a tale of two resorts, the Pal side is a welcome sight for beginners with wide slopes and soft gradients, whilst Arinsal offers up more dramatic altitudes and lively red slopes for intermediates seeking a challenge.

Tucked away in a vibrant corner of Italy's Via Lattea (the Milky Way) is sun-soaked Sauze d'Oulx.

Praised for its lively mountain atmosphere energetic mountain buzz – perhaps fuelled by Aperol Spritz – Sauze is proudly Italian and has been welcoming Brits into its glittering amphitheatre of slopes for decades.

For those drawn to more familiar Alpine destinations, French resorts Les Deux Alpes and Morzine appear, proving that authentic Alpine experiences need not come with luxury price tags.

In these resorts, flexibility and value are at the heart of the offering, with daily costs remaining competitive at £80, compared to neighbouring ski areas.

Kevin Doyle added:“With a flurry of snow set to dust Europe in the coming weeks, last minute ski getaways are sure to be top of mind for many.

“Direct flights from 13 airports across the UK make all ten destinations easily accessible, offering more choice and connectivity for snow sports lovers across some of Europe's best hidden-gem resorts.”

CHEAP SKI INDEX – RANKED

1. Bansko, Bulgaria – £142 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £63 | Hotel & transport: £79 | Beer: £1.23

2. Białka Tatrzańska, Poland – £143 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £48 | Hotel & transport: £95

3. Borovets, Bulgaria – £148 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £57 | Hotel & transport: £91

4. Bardonecchia, Italy – £158 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £63 | Hotel & transport: £95

5. Pal-Arinsal, Andorra – £164 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £59 | Hotel & transport: £105

6. Sauze d'Oulx, Italy – £168 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £66 | Hotel & transport: £102

7. Sestriere, Italy – £174 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £72 | Hotel & transport: £102

8. La Molina, Spain – £189 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £65 | Hotel & transport: £124

9. Les Deux Alpes, France – £243 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £80 | Hotel & transport: £163

10. Morzine, France – £271 (excluding beer)

Lift pass & ski hire: £81 | Hotel & transport: £190

