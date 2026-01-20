Miningnewsbreaks Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) Provides Schryburt Lake Exploration Update And Appoints Indigenous Relations Manager

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp.and may include paid advertising.

Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) provided an exploration update on its Schryburt Lake Rare Earths Project in northwestern Ontario and announced the engagement of Andrew Best as manager of Indigenous relations to support community engagement initiatives. The company said Schryburt Lake exhibits indications of a multi-centre, carbonatite-hosted rare earth element and niobium system, with four priority targets - Blue Jay, Goldfinch, Blackbird and Starling - defined by coincident kilometre-scale thorium radiometric anomalies and three-dimensional magnetic bodies. Canamera said the targets collectively outline the potential for a vertically extensive REE-niobium system and noted its intention to advance the project responsibly while building relationships with local First Nations as it works toward permitting a maiden drill program.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a rare earth and critical metals exploration company building a portfolio of district-scale opportunities across the Americas. The Company's asset base includes the Mantle project in British Columbia, the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario, the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario, the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado, USA, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high- conviction, first-mover exploration targets.

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire ("MNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

