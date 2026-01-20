Egypt To Establish Stray Dog Shelters Away From Residential Areas Under New Welfare Strategy
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly approved plans on Tuesday to expand the establishment of animal shelters across the country's governorates and authorised an increase in the number of personnel contracted to carry out sterilisation and vaccination tasks. The Prime Minister directed provincial governors to provide the necessary land for these facilities.
Hamed Moussa El-Aknas, head of the General Organisation for Veterinary Services, said the strategy focuses on building shelters away from residential areas. He confirmed that land has already been allocated in the governorates of Cairo, Giza, Qalyubia, and Alexandria, with work underway to ensure the sites meet required specifications.
The initiative aims to address the presence of stray and abandoned dogs in public streets through coordination between various state agencies to achieve a balance between public safety and animal welfare, Madbouly stated during a meeting to review the measures.
The government has also developed a prototype vehicle designed for the emergency transport of animals, which El-Aknas said incorporates animal welfare standards to ensure dogs are moved safely. The General Organisation for Veterinary Services is currently strengthening its qualified workforce to support vaccination and sterilisation efforts across the republic.
Ayman Abdel Mawgoud, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Social Solidarity, said the government is coordinating with non-governmental organisations to provide required sterilisations and contribute to the management and care of dogs within the new shelters.
The meeting was attended by Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development and acting Minister of Environment, and Ala'a El-Din Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, alongside El-Aknas and Abdel Mawgoud.
