Fedex Collaborates With RE-THINK To Champion Ocean Conservation

TAIPEI, January 20, 2026 /3BL/ -Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, continues to deepen its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by hosting two"FedEx x RE-THINK Beach Cleanup" events in November. Held in the Ruifang and Wanli districts of New Taipei City, the initiative mobilized nearly 60 employees and their families. Together, they removed over 450 kilograms of marine debris, demonstrating a concrete commitment to supporting opportunities that safeguard Taiwan's coastlines.

FedEx has actively participated in cleanup initiatives such as this over the years, having previously organized numerous river clean-up activities to safeguard the headwaters of Taiwan's river systems. This year marks the company's first collaboration with RE-THINK Environmental Education Association, extending its environmental initiatives from“river cleanups” to“beach cleanups.” This approach connects mountain-to-ocean conservation efforts and demonstrates the company's determination to engage people and communities alongside business development.

To deepen environmental awareness, FedEx arranged a“Marine Debris Education Workshop” prior to the cleanup, led by an expert RE-THINK instructor who explained the sources of marine waste and its long-term environmental impact. This session elevated the activity from a cleanup into a profound educational experience, encouraging participants to move beyond simply picking up waste to reducing it at the source in their daily lives.

The selection of the cleanup sites was strategically significant. According to environmental surveys, over 50% of Taiwan's marine waste accumulates on just 10% of its coastline. The chosen locations in Ruifang and Wanli are situated within the heavily polluted Northern Coast belt, with Ruifang previously identified as having the highest density of coastal waste in Taiwan.

Volunteers encountered large amounts of industrial waste, beverage cups, and disposable utensils-an experience that prompted deeper reflection on resource recycling. Parents also used the opportunity to involve their children, turning the cleanup into hands-on environmental education. The volunteers' enthusiasm even inspired nearby visitors to join spontaneously, amplifying the event's positive impact.

“From river cleanups in previous years to this year's coastal cleanup, FedEx is committed to taking part in activities that contribute to our local communities,” said Paul Sousa, managing director of FedEx Taiwan.“We will continue to drive community engagement and expand on these cleanup initiatives, encouraging more team members and their families to participate-making awareness about environmental stewardship an integral part of our company culture.”

Founded in 2013, RE-THINK has dedicated itself to marine conservation, organizing over 200 beach cleanups with more than 90,000 participants and removing over 330 tons of marine debris to date.“We are honored to unite with FedEx in driving corporate sustainability,” said Jason Huang, Founder of RE-THINK.“Collaborations like this allow more enterprises to see the value of our efforts. We hope to see more organizations join us in supporting environmental education through action.”

