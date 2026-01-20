Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir To Patronize Police College Graduation Ceremony Tomorrow

2026-01-20 02:01:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronize on Wednesday the graduation ceremony of the eighth cohort of cadet students at the Police College of the Police Academy.

