Amir To Patronize Police College Graduation Ceremony Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronize on Wednesday the graduation ceremony of the eighth cohort of cadet students at the Police College of the Police Academy.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.