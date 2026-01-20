430 Families Gain Access To Safe Drinking Water In Badghis

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Local officials in Badghis say a water supply network has been put into operation in the province, providing 430 families with access to safe drinking water.

Rahimuddin Rahimi, spokesperson for the governor of Badghis, said the project was implemented with financial support from the World Bank and by the Danish Committee for Aid to Afghan Refugees (DACCAR), at a cost of 4,310,309 Afghanis.

He added that the project has now been completed and handed over for public use.

According to Rahimi, in addition to 430 families, students from two schools, worshippers at three mosques, and one health center are also benefiting from clean drinking water following the completion of the network.

Local residents welcomed the project, saying it has resolved a major challenge in their daily lives.

Hussamuddin, a resident of Balmisan village in Qadis district, said:“We thank everyone who contributed to the construction of this water supply network. Our biggest problem-lack of access to clean drinking water-has been solved, and now, thank God, water is available right at our doorsteps.”

Another resident, Khair Mohammad Qadesi, said:

“In the past, we faced serious difficulties in accessing water and relied on open springs and irrigation canals. This water supply network has addressed our problem, and water has now reached our homes. We appreciate all those who made this possible.”

Residents have urged the government and aid organizations to continue implementing similar projects in other areas facing water shortages.

hz