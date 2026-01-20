Africa Bitcoin Corporation To Present At The Digital Asset Treasury Conference Virtual Investor Conference January 27Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Africa Bitcoin Corporation invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Africa Bitcoin Corporation ( OTCQB: AFBCF) based in South Africa, focused on Private Credit with a Bitcoin Treasury, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Warren Wheatley and Stafford Masie, Chief Executive Chairman, will present live at the Digital Asset Treasury Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on January 27th, 2026.

DATE: January 27th, 2026

TIME: 10:AM ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: January 27th, 28th and 29th, 2026.

About Africa Bitcoin Corporation

Africa Bitcoin Corporation (ABC) is a public, listed financial services group that provides private credit (loans) and other funding instruments to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa and holds Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. By using Bitcoin as part of its treasury, ABC can tap into international funding at a significantly lower cost than local markets, allowing it enjoy wider lending margins and to offer more affordable loans to African entrepreneurs.

The private credit business provides high yield, steady and predictable cash flows to the group. The Bitcoin treasury strengthens our balance sheet and allows us access to international pools of capital at substantially lower rates than our African competitors have access to.

Our loan book which is now in its third year of operations, is built on secured lending and has shown strong, consistent performance. We have deployed R320 million in funding across 41 SMEs, supported by R597 million in pledged security, and our typical loan runs for about 38 months at an average rate of 18.45% per year. Repayments have remained stable, with arrears at 2.16% of capital deployed and bad debts at 0.08%, while collections average 2.28% of the loan book per month. With a current pipeline of roughly R567 million in potential new deals, we believe the portfolio is well positioned to keep scaling responsibly.

Since adopting the Bitcoin Standard we have accumulated 3.195 Bitcoins, delivery a Bitcoin yield of 203% and have 28 SATS per share.

ABC is traded on multiple stock exchanges and trading platforms the U.S. OTCQB market (AFBCF ), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (BAC, the Frankfurt Borse (4BC), and Namibia's NSX (BAN)

ABC's Bitcoin-backed model is a world first connecting international investors with Africa's high-potential SMEs. This approach turns Bitcoin from a passive reserve into real-world growth: local businesses expand, jobs are created, and African economies strengthen.

